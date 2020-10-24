Valpo grads deliver unique romance podcast

Becca Grischow and Rachel Borgo wanted to shed new light on the old-fashioned romance novel.
So, the two friends, both graduates of Valparaiso University, started the company ConSensual LLC, which produces romance podcasts for the new age.
Grischow said, with the podcasts, they want to target the younger generation of feminist women, and offer them some entertaining stories of love and romance.
Their podcast delivers, according to their press release, "romance for riot grrrls."
Season one of their podcast was titled "Ten Week Turnabout" and season two, titled "Hookup State of Mind" is currently in production and is planned to debut next spring. "Ten Week Turnabout" was written by Amelia J. Rose.
Grischow said she and Borgo, who are both writers, were tired of seeing characters in romance novels who weren't independent thinkers and had subservient attitudes. Many of the stories were syrupy and melodramatic without real substance.
Grischow, who was a ghostwriter of romance novels after graduating from college, said it always seemed like people might have looked down on the idea of romance writing.
"For a number of years I felt like it was something I should be ashamed of or that romance wasn't taken seriously," Grischow said.
She and Borgo realized that was an absurd way to think. Their podcast project, she said, has turned that old-fashioned idea of romantic love upside down.
"Just because it is romance doesn't mean it shouldn't be taken seriously. It should be taken seriously," Grischow said.
ConSensual LLC is intent on bringing "young, feminist energy to the romance industry."
The podcasts, Grischow said, feature women characters who are "not going to put up with any games." She said they are also women who stray away from just being "arm candy." The stories, are also, at times, on the spicy side.
The podcasts are created with the help of Grischow's boyfriend John, who does the technical recording of them, and voice over actors from Chicago, the Region and elsewhere provide character voices. Among actors on the podcasts are Travis Donahoo and Grischow's sister Allison Grischow.
"She's an incredible actor who does voice over work for the theater," Grischow said about her sister.
The ConSensual podcasts are available on Spotify, Google and Apple podcasts.
