Valpo grads deliver unique romance podcast

Becca Grischow and Rachel Borgo wanted to shed new light on the old-fashioned romance novel.

So, the two friends, both graduates of Valparaiso University, started the company ConSensual LLC, which produces romance podcasts for the new age.

Grischow said, with the podcasts, they want to target the younger generation of feminist women, and offer them some entertaining stories of love and romance.

Their podcast delivers, according to their press release, "romance for riot grrrls."

Season one of their podcast was titled "Ten Week Turnabout" and season two, titled "Hookup State of Mind" is currently in production and is planned to debut next spring. "Ten Week Turnabout" was written by Amelia J. Rose.

Grischow said she and Borgo, who are both writers, were tired of seeing characters in romance novels who weren't independent thinkers and had subservient attitudes. Many of the stories were syrupy and melodramatic without real substance.

Grischow, who was a ghostwriter of romance novels after graduating from college, said it always seemed like people might have looked down on the idea of romance writing.