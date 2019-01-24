Happy New "Stage" Year!
January has been busy both onstage and behind-the-scenes at Theatre at the Center.
Our stage has been filled with a variety of terrific entertainment offerings. Performances included the Pink Floyd tribute band Echoes of Pompeii and Kashmir’s Led Zeppelin show to our popular Comedy and Dinner Night to hosting the next generation of performance artists with Munster High School’s Munster’s Got Talent. And there are still many more concerts, comedy headliner nights and Theatre for Young Audiences stage opportunities in the coming months that promise something for everyone.
Behind the curtain, we are very busy and excited as we prepare to launch our 2019 Mainstage Season.
Each year, our season is made up of five Broadway style shows featuring talented professional performers and musicians. The first show of the season is “Million Dollar Quartet.” The show is based on the true story of the December night in 1956 when Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together at Sun Records in Memphis for what became one of the most famous recording sessions ever. The show features well-known and well-loved songs such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog” and more. If you haven’t seen “Million Dollar Quartet,” you don’t want to miss it. And if you have seen another production - this is certainly one worth seeing again. I suspect the audience will be dancing in the aisles and singing all the way home.
Director Daryl Brooks, while a long time friend of the theater, is directing for us at TATC for the first time. His experience and passion for both the material and the music make him a great fit for this piece.
Daryl has put together a spectacular cast. Our audiences will remember Sean Fortunato as the Emcee in “Cabaret” and as Lancelot (and many other characters) in “Spamalot.” Sean will play Sam Phillips, the legendary record producer who made this infamous jam session happen. Zach Sorrow, who appeared in our production of “Big River,” will take on the role of Elvis. Most of this cast is making their first appearances at Theatre at the Center. Michael Kurowski as Jerry Lee Lewis, Zachary Stevenson as Carl Perkins, Tommy Malouf as Johnny Cash and Aeriel Williams as Elvis’ date Dyanne are all incredible performers, and I am thrilled for our audiences to get to know them. Rounding out this amazing cast are two great stage musicians who have played for us on many shows - Nick Anderson as the drummer, Fluke, and Michael Sinclair on bass as Brother Jay.
While much of our focus is on rehearing and building “Million Dollar Quartet,” we are also simultaneously working on the rest of the shows of this very popular season. We welcome spring with “Dames At Sea” - a funny and sweet tribute to the early Hollywood movie musicals. The show is full of tap dancing, laughs, and catchy tunes. Although rehearsals won’t begin until April, we already have our cast in place and the designers are busy creating the look of the show.
The summer brings us the touching comedy “Over the Tavern.” Twelve-year-old Rudy Pazinski finds himself in detention with his teacher, Sister Clarissa, when he begins to question the teachings of the Church. The Pazinski Family are all facing their own very real and very funny struggles coupled with life’s growing pains. We recently held auditions for this heart-warming play and are putting together what is shaping up to be a wonderful cast.
In the fall, we will have the classic American musical “The Pajama Game.” This popular Broadway show was made into the 1957 movie starring Doris Day and John Raitt and is filled with hits of the time “Hey There,” “Hernando’s Hideaway” and “Steam Heat.”
For the holidays, the whole family will love “White Christmas.” Based on the iconic film, the musical is filled with wonderful Irving Berlin music, dancing and romance. We’ve tried for years to bring this show to Theatre at the Center and we are so excited the time has finally arrived.
As you can see, 2019 promises to be a varied, fun, and entertaining year at our theater.
If you are not already a subscriber, we would love to have you join us. Subscribers see all five shows at a substantial savings over buying the shows individually, and get the best seats, have exchange privileges and many other perks. We are on track for a record-breaking season with the highest number of subscribers in the theater's history. And there’s still time for you to join us. Please help us reach our goal of 5,000 subscribers in our “Drive for 5,000.” There are still great seats available.
For more information on any of the 2019 shows, special events, Theatre for Young Audience offerings - or to become a subscriber, visit our website at theatreatthecenter.com or call the box office at 219-836-3255. See you at our theatere!
Linda Fortunato is Artistic Director at Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. She can be reached at 219-836-6032. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writer.