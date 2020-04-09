Virtual stages: Theatrical organizations offer other entertainment options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, theatrical groups and other entertainment entities have had to cancel, postpone and reschedule productions.

Entertainment fans can still enjoy a variety of offerings from their favorite theatrical groups via virtual or live streamed performances and productions.

The following list is just a sample of what's available on the web.

• The play "Kill Move Paradise," presented by TimeLine Theatre in Chicago, will have online video streamed performances through April 19. The play, by James Ijames, tells the story of four young men who were victims of gun violence and are now waiting in a holding room in the afterlife. It's directed by Wardell Julius Clark.

One of the stars of the play is teen Trent Davis, who is a Munster resident. Patrons may purchase tickets for the online production for a specific date and time. At curtain time, they will be given a link to the online show and a password. Patrons may view the performance once during a week's timeframe. Tickets are $25. Visit timelinetheatre.com or call 773-281-8463, ext. 6.