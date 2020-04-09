Virtual stages: Theatrical organizations offer other entertainment options

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, theatrical groups and other entertainment entities have had to cancel, postpone and reschedule productions.
Entertainment fans can still enjoy a variety of offerings from their favorite theatrical groups via virtual or live streamed performances and productions.
The following list is just a sample of what's available on the web.
• The play "Kill Move Paradise," presented by TimeLine Theatre in Chicago, will have online video streamed performances through April 19. The play, by James Ijames, tells the story of four young men who were victims of gun violence and are now waiting in a holding room in the afterlife. It's directed by Wardell Julius Clark.
One of the stars of the play is teen Trent Davis, who is a Munster resident. Patrons may purchase tickets for the online production for a specific date and time. At curtain time, they will be given a link to the online show and a password. Patrons may view the performance once during a week's timeframe. Tickets are $25. Visit timelinetheatre.com or call 773-281-8463, ext. 6.
• Chicago Shakespeare Theater is offering Shakes@Home. Visit the theater's website at ChicagoShakes.com to learn more about Shakes@Home. Offered through the digital platform are various programs including Living Room Sonnets; Now, Hear This, featuring past pre-show talks;, At Home, Learning with The Bard, featuring various activities for youngsters; and Cooking Like Shakespeare starring actor/chef John Tufts. There's also a video featuring a Q & A with director Daryl Cloran, who will direct the theater's upcoming production of "As You Like It," which features songs by The Beatles.
• Steppenwolf Theatre has launched "Half Hour: A Steppenwolf Theatre Podcast" featuring interviews and talks with ensemble members and artists. There are also virtual education workshops that can be accessed via the website. Visit steppenwolf.org.
• Chicago Children's Theatre has launched an online "Play@Home Contest. Youngsters can create, videotape and submit their own 5-minute play to Chicago Children's Theatre. Contest deadline is April 20. Three winners will have a chance to have their entries on the theater's YouTube page. Questions? Email dexter@chicagochildren'stheatre.org.
Theater Wit of Chicago's new production of "Teenage Dick" will be available for remote viewing through May 3. The play tells the contemporary story of a young Richard III and his interactions and problems in high school. Visit theaterwitt.org for more information.
• "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play," presented by The Goodman Theatre, will be available to view online through April 26. Patrons may choose a date and time and choose how much they'd like to pay, starting at $15. Once a performance is chosen, patrons will get a confirmation and later a link and password to watch the show. They can view the show within a week's time. Visit Goodmantheatre.org.
ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue