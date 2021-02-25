Web of entertainment: Productions continue virtually for majority of theater companies

If you're missing theater and concert outings, there are a variety of drama groups, dance companies and solo artists making good use of virtual platforms to entertain audiences these days.
Performers from the Region and the general Chicago area are currently presenting a variety of productions via Zoom, websites and other online avenues.
Whether you're interested in watching a world class dance company, a comedic theater group, singers and other performers, it's all unfolding online.
The following shows are just a sample of what you can watch virtually. Take a look.
•"Out, Darn Spot," presented by Hell in a Handbag Productions
Continues to March 21
The comedic and campy show was written by and features Tyler Anthony Smith as well as other performers who offer an offbeat take on Shakespeare's "Macbeth." The show features Lady Marcia Macbeth and is set in the late '60s. Hell in a Handbag Productions was co-founded by Hammond native David Cerda, who is the group's artistic director. The show runs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays via Vimeo. Tickets are $17. They are available through handbagproductions.org or via Eventbrite.
• "Bolero" by The Joffrey Ballet
Feb. 26
The Joffrey Ballet will perform a one-night streamed performance of "Bolero" at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. The ballet, inspired by Ravel's "Bolero" composition, will be performed at the Gerald Arpino Black Box Theatre at Joffrey Tower (without a live audience in attendance). The piece was choreographed by Yoshihisa Arai and will star 15 company members. "Bolero" can be streamed free at joffrey.org.
• Daddy Long Legs, presented by Towle Theater
Tickets go on sale March 8
The show "Daddy Long Legs" will be presented by Hammond's Towle Theater for viewing from March 8 to April 30. The musical was written by Paul Gordon and John Caird. It's based on a book by Jean Webster. Jeff Casey directs the show while Elizabeth Tuazon is the musical director. Tickets are available at towletheater.org. Cost for tickets is $21 plus fees for individuals and $45 for a household.
• The Magic Parlour at Home starring Dennis Watkins
Through April 30
Magician and mind-reader Dennis Watkins will present "The Magic Parlour at Home" through April 30 via Zoom. Tickets are being sold for Friday and Saturday evening performances. Watkins regularly performed his show to live audiences at Chicago's Palmer House. Tickets for the show are $49 for a household or group. The show is geared to individuals 10 and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Once a ticket is purchased, you will receive an email with more instructions. Visit themagicparlourchicago.com to purchase tickets.
• Theatre for One: Here We Are presented by Court Theatre
Through March 14
The unique production, "Theatre for One: Here We Are" features eight micro-plays. The production runs through March 14. It's geared to one audience member and is performed by one actor. There is a small amount of interaction with the performer during the play. The plays are written by "Black, Indigenous and Women of Color." They last from 15 to 30 minutes. Among play titles are "Here We Are," "Pandemic Fight," "Thank You Letter" and "Before America Was America." Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are free and must be reserved by visiting courttheatre.org.