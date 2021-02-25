Web of entertainment: Productions continue virtually for majority of theater companies

The unique production, "Theatre for One: Here We Are" features eight micro-plays. The production runs through March 14. It's geared to one audience member and is performed by one actor. There is a small amount of interaction with the performer during the play. The plays are written by "Black, Indigenous and Women of Color." They last from 15 to 30 minutes. Among play titles are "Here We Are," "Pandemic Fight," "Thank You Letter" and "Before America Was America." Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are free and must be reserved by visiting courttheatre.org.