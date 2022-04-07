 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

West Side Theatre presents 'Fences'

Fences

"Fences" will be presented this weekend at West Side Theatre in Gary.

 Provided

West Side Theatre Guild director Mark Spencer is happy to once again bring a production of August Wilson's "Fences" to the Region.

"It's more about the man behind 'Fences' (that's exciting)," Spencer said.

Spencer said the theater is presenting an "August Wilson celebration" with this play. "Fences," which is produced and directed by Spencer, will be performed April 8, 9 and 10 at West Side Theatre in Gary. Admission is free.

"Fences," which was written in 1983 and set in the '50s, tells the tale of lead character Troy, a former baseball player, who in middle age is struggling to provide for his family. The work also speaks of the African-American experience and the clash between the races during that time period.

Spencer said "Fences" is a production that's always well-received by audiences.

"We presented 'Fences' over 10 years ago. And we're bringing it back now in honor of our 25th anniversary," he said.

The play was to be presented around the time the pandemic started but had to be rescheduled, Spencer said.

FYI: "Fences" will be performed at 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 4 p.m. April 10 at  West Side Theatre (Main Space), 900 Gerry St., Gary. Tickets are free and are available at West Side Leadership Academy Main Office, 900 Gerry St., Gary; Gary City Hall, 401 Broadway; and YWCA of NWI, 150 W. 15th Ave., Gary.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region.

