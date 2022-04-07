West Side Theatre presents 'Fences'

West Side Theatre Guild director Mark Spencer is happy to once again bring a production of August Wilson's "Fences" to the Region.
"It's more about the man behind 'Fences' (that's exciting)," Spencer said.
Spencer said the theater is presenting an "August Wilson celebration" with this play. "Fences," which is produced and directed by Spencer, will be performed April 8, 9 and 10 at West Side Theatre in Gary. Admission is free.
"Fences," which was written in 1983 and set in the '50s, tells the tale of lead character Troy, a former baseball player, who in middle age is struggling to provide for his family. The work also speaks of the African-American experience and the clash between the races during that time period.
Spencer said "Fences" is a production that's always well-received by audiences.
"We presented 'Fences' over 10 years ago. And we're bringing it back now in honor of our 25th anniversary," he said.
The play was to be presented around the time the pandemic started but had to be rescheduled, Spencer said.
FYI: "Fences" will be performed at 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 4 p.m. April 10 at West Side Theatre (Main Space), 900 Gerry St., Gary. Tickets are free and are available at West Side Leadership Academy Main Office, 900 Gerry St., Gary; Gary City Hall, 401 Broadway; and YWCA of NWI, 150 W. 15th Ave., Gary.
1 of 31
The Town Theatre
The Town Theatre has been a landmark in Highland for decades.
A historical photograph shows the Town Theatre in Highland in its prime. For decades, the owners would stop the film halfway through and provide desserts and coffee for free to patrons at a self-styled intermission.
A facade rendering of the renovated Town Theatre: The first stage of the renovation was featured as a centerpiece to develop an arts and cultural theme in downtown Highland in 2016. The plans never materialized.
The Town Theatre has been a landmark in Highland for decades.
Joseph S. Pete
The Town Theatre
A historical photograph shows the Town Theatre in Highland in its prime. For decades, the owners would stop the film halfway through and provide desserts and coffee for free to patrons at a self-styled intermission.
Joseph S. Pete
Youth to help revive Highland's historic Town Theatre
Youth Explorers will help bring back the Town Theatre.
Monte Martin
The Town Theatre
The Town Theatre in Highland.
Joseph S. Pete
The Town Theatre
Residents rallied around the old Town Theatre in Highland, and helped convince town officials to support a renovation project. But the project fell through, and the historic building is being razed.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Highland businesses renovate to attract customers
A facade rendering of the renovated Town Theatre: The first stage of the renovation was featured as a centerpiece to develop an arts and cultural theme in downtown Highland in 2016. The plans never materialized.
Provided
Highland Town Theatre
Alicia Rosignol puts up a sign in 2014 that says vote yes for Town Theatre in the front lawn of the Highland Town Hall.
Dan Shelton, The Times
Highland Town Theatre
Sue Ryscamp holds up a sign in 2014 in front of the Highland Town Hall trying to rally support for the Town Theatre. The efforts did not succeed.
Dan Shelton, The Times
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8406.JPG
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8505.JPG
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8556.JPG
Demolition on Highland's Town Theatre began Thursday morning. The 71-year-old theater was known for offering foreign and independent films in its heyday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The Times Photos of the Year from photographer Tony V. Martin
The building just north of the theater is demolished on Wednesday. The demolition of the Town Theater in Highland. Photo by Tony V. Martin
photo by Tony V. Martin
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8520.JPG
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8515.JPG
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The Times Photos of the Year from photographer Tony V. Martin
The demolition of the Town Theater in Highland on Thursday. Photo by Tony V. Martin
photo by Tony V. Martin
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8471.JPG
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8526.JPG
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The Times Photos of the Year from photographer Tony V. Martin
The demolition of the Town Theater in Highland on Thursday. Photo by Tony V. Martin
photo by Tony V. Martin
012118-nws-byetowntheatre_8536.JPG
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday is pictured.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Tony V. Martin
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015. The Town Theater is being demolished in 2018. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.