'When Harry Met Rehab' offers touching look at recovery with a bit of humor

A moving production about recovery, which features a good dose of humor, is starring on stage at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.

"When Harry Met Rehab," starring Dan Butler and Melissa Gilbert, continues through Jan. 30. The show is a world premiere production based on the story of sports radio broadcaster Harry Teinowitz and his path to recovery.

Butler, who starred as Bulldog in "Frasier" and Gilbert, who portrayed Laura Ingalls in "Little House on the Prairie," lead a cast of six in this heartfelt production of struggle, recovery and relationships. Butler portrays Harry and Gilbert takes on the role of Barb, the rehab group's therapist. Both actors are strong in their roles as they portray characters audience members can easily care about.

"When Harry Met Rehab" is written by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz and is directed by Jackson Gay. It's a skillfully written piece which draws people in for its sincerity, comedic wit and sensitivity.