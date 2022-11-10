'Wicked' puts a spell on Chicago once again

“Wicked” has been mesmerizing audiences for nearly two decades. Now it’s back in the Windy City to entertain fans for the next two months.

The hit show has landed in Chicago for performances at The James M. Nederlander Theatre through Dec. 4.

“Wicked” is the story of the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrives. In the musical audiences meet witches Elphaba and Glinda before they encounter Dorothy. Theatergoers learn the behind-the-scenes of their lives and why they turned out the way they did.

Fans of “The Wizard of Oz” story, whether the film, book or various theatrical productions of it, will be fascinated by this clever rendition of the tale.

The show, which has garnered Tony Awards and been honored by The Grammys, originally came to the stage in 2003.

“Wicked,” with book by Winnie Holzman and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, is a winner in all categories.

The cast for this touring production remains enthusiastic and strong throughout the show. Jennafer Newberry as Glinda and Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba are perfect in their roles as the good and the wicked one. Both deGuzman and Newberry showcase dynamic vocals.

Other cast members livening up the stage are Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Genet, John Bolton, Jordan Litz and Jake Pedersen.

Helping the musical soar are memorable songs. Among score highlights are performances of “For Good,” “Wonderful,” “Defying Gravity,” “I’m Not That Girl,” “Popular” and “As Long As You’re Mine.”

Audiences will easily get lost in this theatrical production with its captivating sets and costumes. It’s a wonderful show to see while heading into the holidays.

FYI: “Wicked” runs to Dec. 4 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $59 to $194. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com or WickedTheMusical.com.