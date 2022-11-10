 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
Entertainment

'Wicked' puts a spell on Chicago once again

  • 0

“Wicked” has been mesmerizing audiences for nearly two decades. Now it’s back in the Windy City to entertain fans for the next two months.

The hit show has landed in Chicago for performances at The James M. Nederlander Theatre through Dec. 4.

“Wicked” is the story of the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrives. In the musical audiences meet witches Elphaba and Glinda before they encounter Dorothy. Theatergoers learn the behind-the-scenes of their lives and why they turned out the way they did.

Fans of “The Wizard of Oz” story, whether the film, book or various theatrical productions of it, will be fascinated by this clever rendition of the tale.

The show, which has garnered Tony Awards and been honored by The Grammys, originally came to the stage in 2003.

“Wicked,” with book by Winnie Holzman and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, is a winner in all categories.

People are also reading…

The cast for this touring production remains enthusiastic and strong throughout the show. Jennafer Newberry as Glinda and Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba are perfect in their roles as the good and the wicked one. Both deGuzman and Newberry showcase dynamic vocals.

Other cast members livening up the stage are Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Genet, John Bolton, Jordan Litz and Jake Pedersen.

Helping the musical soar are memorable songs. Among score highlights are performances of “For Good,” “Wonderful,” “Defying Gravity,” “I’m Not That Girl,” “Popular” and “As Long As You’re Mine.”

Audiences will easily get lost in this theatrical production with its captivating sets and costumes. It’s a wonderful show to see while heading into the holidays.

FYI: “Wicked” runs to Dec. 4 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $59 to $194. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com or WickedTheMusical.com.

Curtain Call for 'Six'

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Ratajkowski criticises 'craziness' directed at Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts