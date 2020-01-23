Winter Excursion: Disney on Ice presents 'Road Trip Adventures'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For audience members who enjoy interactive experiences, Stoll said there will be some participatory segments in the show.

Stoll said he feels honored to work with a cast of talented skaters. "We're always trying to push ourselves," he said. Stoll's wife, Sarah Marron, is also a skater on the tour. She's been with the production for the past seven years.

"One of the best parts of being with Disney on Ice so far has been meeting my wife," Stoll said, happily. The couple will celebrate their first anniversary in February while on this tour.

Stoll performs in a variety of segments in the show, including as a skater in the Mary Poppins and Aladdin segments. His wife performs as Rapunzel.

The skater said it's always nice to see families attending the skating shows together.

"I like seeing the kids dressed up in costumes," Stoll said. Fans of the Disney on Ice productions have told the skaters during meet and greet sessions that they look forward to attending the ice productions every year.

"We've been told by a lot of families that it's become a tradition for them," he said.

