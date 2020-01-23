Winter Excursion: Disney on Ice presents 'Road Trip Adventures'

It's time for a road trip with a Disney theme.
Disney on Ice glides into town today with its latest production about the fun and adventures of the open road.
"Road Trip Adventures" runs today to Jan. 26 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont and then moves to Chicago's United Center for shows Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. Disney on Ice then brings the production back to Allstate Arena for performances Feb. 6 to 9. So families have plenty of opportunities to see the ice extravaganza featuring favorite Disney characters.
"We always try to make it as entertaining and fun for the audience as we can," said Kurt Stoll, one of the skating stars in "Road Trip Adventures."
Stoll, who hails from Calgary, Canada, said it's always a joy to journey with the cast from town to town. He's been with Disney on Ice since 2009.
"We've been fortunate enough to travel to many different countries," he said, adding it's great to see young audience members so excited to see all of their favorite characters on the ice.
The story line of "Road Trip Adventures" involves Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and others traveling to various locales. They pay visits to settings where audiences watch stories unfold revolving around characters such as Mary Poppins, Moana, Simba, "Toy Story" cast members, Mulan, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Anna, Elsa and many more.
For audience members who enjoy interactive experiences, Stoll said there will be some participatory segments in the show.
Stoll said he feels honored to work with a cast of talented skaters. "We're always trying to push ourselves," he said. Stoll's wife, Sarah Marron, is also a skater on the tour. She's been with the production for the past seven years.
"One of the best parts of being with Disney on Ice so far has been meeting my wife," Stoll said, happily. The couple will celebrate their first anniversary in February while on this tour.
Stoll performs in a variety of segments in the show, including as a skater in the Mary Poppins and Aladdin segments. His wife performs as Rapunzel.
The skater said it's always nice to see families attending the skating shows together.
"I like seeing the kids dressed up in costumes," Stoll said. Fans of the Disney on Ice productions have told the skaters during meet and greet sessions that they look forward to attending the ice productions every year.
"We've been told by a lot of families that it's become a tradition for them," he said.
12 Things to do in the Region this week