Women take on “Odd” comedy classic

There’s nothing odd at all about the professional relationship between Joycie Brantley and Laura Toops, the directors of Hammond Community Theatre’s “The Odd Couple, Female Version”

“I enjoy working with Laura: she’s amazing,” Brantley said. “We kind of fit in where each others’ gaps are. She’s great in one area, I’m great in another area, so it’s almost like the perfect collaboration.”

The Odd Couple" opens April 1 and runs through April 10 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey. In this version, Oscar Madison and Felix Unger are Olive Madison and Florence Unger. As with her male counterpart, the tidy Unger has recently split from her significant other and moves in with the sloppy Madison, who is also romantically unattached.

The original “Odd” was penned by American icon Neil Simon and was introduced to the world onstage in 1965, where it ran on Broadway for nearly 1,000 performances. It was adapted for the big screen three years later, starring Jack Lemmon as Unger and Walter Matthau as Madison and was the third highest grossing film of the year.

In 1970, “Odd” began a successful six-year run on ABC, starring Tony Randall as Unger and Jack Klugman as Madison. A decade and a half later, Simon adapted his story with a female cast, starring Rita Moreno as Madison and Sally Struthers as Unger.

Brantley said she has never seen past adaptations of “Odd,” which she thinks may give her a fresh perspective on the source material.

“I can create without thinking ‘I’ve seen it this way, so let’s try it that way,’” she said. “But if I were to have watched it before, I perhaps could have spiced it up some more and implemented something I would have thought of originally.”

Mary DeBoer is Madison and Sarah Dolan is Unger in Hammond Community Theatre’s production of “Odd.” Rounding out the cast are Brittany Bowers, Lillian Patterson, Maggie Reister, Mark Aken, Sandy Stotts and James Rhoten.

“I’m really excited with this group of people that we cast,” Brantley said. “Everybody is funny and they have their own way of bringing the character to life. They’re phenomenal and they’re super talented. They definitely make the story great.”

FYI: “The Odd Couple, Female Version” runs at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2 and 8-9, 2 p.m. April 3 and 10 at Beatniks On Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. Cost is $18. Call 219-852-0848 or visit HAMMONDCOMMUNITYTHEATRE.ORG

