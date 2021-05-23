Virtual showcase: Chicago media company helps bring arts productions to audiences

"We have to remember that we are in community," he said, adding that they looked at what was safe to do along with the "stories" that were important to tell.

Silberstein, who is the co-chairman of the Art Leadership Council for Arts Alliance Illinois, has always been a strong proponent of the arts.

"I've done a lot of work in the arts advocacy world," he said.

The work that's being done through HMS Media, he said, is helping to "reconnect " audiences with the arts and theatrical communities.

"The economic impact of the arts is enormous," Silberstein said, stressing it's important in both the economic sense as well as what the arts bring to an individual in the sense of enriching lives. So, thinking about what impact the arts have overall, it makes sense help keep the arts alive on a virtual platform.

Silberstein said the Chicago arts scene is a vibrant one and he wants to do his part to keep it going.

“This past year, live performance captures and digital content didn’t just help performing arts organizations connect with existing audiences, they helped them grow new ones,” Silberstein said, in a recent press statement.

"We need reconnection with our community," Silberstein stressed.