Virtual showcase: Chicago media company helps bring arts productions to audiences

Throughout the pandemic, one of the companies making sure arts fans were able to see some of their favorite theatrical groups and artists perform has been HMS Media.
The Emmy Award-winning Chicago-based arts video production company has produced more than 50 digital recordings and livestreamed productions for some of Chicago's biggest theater companies over the past year alone.
"We didn't want to do just anything. We wanted to be involved with things that mattered to us," said Scott Silberstein, co-founder with Matt Hoffman of HMS Media. "That's why we got involved in the arts."
HMS Media has worked with a variety of Chicago area companies and others including Chicago Shakespeare, Writers Theatre, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Music of the Baroque, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and more.
The company, which has been around for more than three decades, produced a number of digital and livestreamed productions during the pandemic, which included not only full shows but benefits as well.
Some of the works they've brought to the digital platform are Lyric Opera's Rising Stars in Concert; Chicago Shakespeare's "To Be 4/23"; the Harris Theater’s "Beyond the Aria"; and benefits for The Actors Fund and Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.
Silberstein said the recordings and livestreaming of productions is especially important now, with the pandemic, because it's necessary to bring these vibrant arts programs to the general public on a virtual platform.
"We have to remember that we are in community," he said, adding that they looked at what was safe to do along with the "stories" that were important to tell.
Silberstein, who is the co-chairman of the Art Leadership Council for Arts Alliance Illinois, has always been a strong proponent of the arts.
"I've done a lot of work in the arts advocacy world," he said.
The work that's being done through HMS Media, he said, is helping to "reconnect " audiences with the arts and theatrical communities.
"The economic impact of the arts is enormous," Silberstein said, stressing it's important in both the economic sense as well as what the arts bring to an individual in the sense of enriching lives. So, thinking about what impact the arts have overall, it makes sense help keep the arts alive on a virtual platform.
Silberstein said the Chicago arts scene is a vibrant one and he wants to do his part to keep it going.
“This past year, live performance captures and digital content didn’t just help performing arts organizations connect with existing audiences, they helped them grow new ones,” Silberstein said, in a recent press statement.
"We need reconnection with our community," Silberstein stressed.
According to Silberstein, it's exciting and rewarding to record the productions for audiences virtually and to make them accessible to anyone who wants to see the shows.
"It's a chance to bring the arts to them and a chance to be as inclusive and invitational as you can," Silberstein said. "We're a better society with the arts."
The following productions have been recorded and/or will be livestreamed by HMS Media.
- Writers Theatre’s "The Last Match" (writerstheatre.org/the-last-match) – Now playing through May 30
- Lyric Opera’s "Celebrating Sir Andrew Davis, from Mozart to Stravinsky" (lyricopera.org/shows/upcoming/2020-21/celebrating-sir-andrew-davis/) – Now online
- The Harris Theater’s "Beyond the Aria" (virtualstage.harristheaterchicago.org/video/beyond-aria-1) – premiered May 20.
- Full season of American Players Theatre productions (https://americanplayers.org/plays/) – Beginning with "The Mountaintop" (now open through June 19) and "An Improbable Fiction" (May 27-June 26, 2021)
- Digital productions available to audiences via APT at Home: https://americanplayers.org/apt-at-home
- Lyric Opera’s "The Great Verdi Chorus Showdown" (lyricopera.org/shows/upcoming/2020-21/the-great-verdi-chorus-showdown/) – Through June
- Music of the Baroque’s "Musica Sacra – Bach & Purcell" (baroque.org/Seasons/2020-2021/musica-sacra) – June 6 livestream
- Court Theatre’s "Titanic (Scenes from the British Wreck Commissioner’s Inquiry, 1912)" (courttheatre.org/season-tickets/2020-2021-season/titanic/) – Streaming June 14-July 11, 2021