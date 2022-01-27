A splash of color: New art show opens in Whiting

An assortment of innovative and varied works are in the spotlight in Whiting.

"Spark in Mundane," presented by Arts Alive and Studio 659, opened recently at Studio 659, 1413 119th St., in downtown Whiting. The exhibit, which runs to Feb. 26, features an array of works from drawings and comic book art to paintings, jewelry and hats.

"It's cold outside and there's nothing going on during January and February," said Andjela Kovacevic, curator of "Spark in Mundane." Kovacevic said this was the perfect time to put on a show starring creative art pieces with a theme of "Spark in Mundane" since the weather is so dreary and people may be drained from the hectic holiday season.

The curator said the artists featured in the show were asked to present black and white pieces with an additional color to provide that "spark."

"It's really an eclectic collection," Kovacevic said, adding the works also highlight a range of emotions from "happiness, desires, fears, love" and more to an assortment of topics.

Along with the exhibit, events are planned for each Friday during the duration of the show. They include events such as a sip and paint evening, open mic night, an Anime comic book signing and more. Art work in the show is available for sale through the gallery as well. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sale of art will benefit Arts Alive programs.

Artists showcasing work represent a variety of skill levels and backgrounds, the curator said.

In conjunction with February as Valentine's Day month, Kovacevic said they'll be hosting an evening dedicated to sharing disastrous date stories on Feb. 11.

Artists participating in the show are from the Region and beyond, including other parts of the country.

Kovacevic said she and other Arts Alive members want to encourage Region art fans to come out and enjoy the exhibit as well as the additional events planned surrounding the show.

The schedule for various Friday events held in conjunction with "Spark in Mundane" are Jan. 28: Sip and Paint; Feb. 4: Lovely Charade; Feb. 11: One Hell Of a Date; Feb. 18: Open Mike Night; Feb. 25: Anime Comic Book Signing.

