A comprehensive exhibit, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, is currently on display in Chicago.
"About Face: Stonewall, Revolt and New Queer Art" has been extended to Aug. 3 at Wrightwood 659 in Chicago. The exhibit was previously set to run through July 20.
"This was a year in the making. It's a show I've been thinking about for a very long time," said Jonathan David Katz, curator of "About Face."
According to the Wrightwood 659's website, the " exhibition focuses on art in which boundaries blur, forms mutate, the natural is denaturalized and the transgressive and transcendent are linked. In the works on view in 'About Face', sexuality, gender, ethnicity, and race—far from being clear categories—hybridize and overlap to the point that “queer” becomes a verb, not a noun."
Katz said he hopes the exhibit will get people thinking about "our commonalities" and not just about sexual differences.
The exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, (Stonewall Riots or Uprising), which was a series of demonstrations held by various individuals in the LGBTQ community in 1969 in New York City after an unfair police raid. The violent raid on Stonewall Inn, a gay club, influenced members of the LGBTQ community to gather together to fight for their rights. Prior to the 1960s, it was illegal for an individual to live openly as an LGBTQ person.
Katz said the exhibit is meant to trangress, transfigure and transcend.
"This show is enormous. There are 500 works of art on multiple floors," Katz said. He explained that it's also a "broad representation" of art from diverse artists from various countries including India, the United States, Cuba, China, South Africa and more.
"This is an attempt to say 'Look at this work,' Katz said, adding it's an important exhibit in scope and for its message.
Among artists whose work is featured in the exhibit are Rashayla Marie Brown, Nick Cave, Patricia Cronin, Bob Faust, Harmony Hammond, Greer Lankton, Harvey Milk, Carlos Motta, Martin Wong and others.
"It showcases every medium at work today," Katz said.
Katz added that Wrightwood 659 is a perfect space for the exhibit.
"It's one of the most extraordinary new exhibit spaces in the world," he said. Wrightwood 659, which opened in 2018 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, was designed by Tadao Ando.
In conjunction with the exhibit, there are various programs presented at Wrightwood 659. One of the upcoming programs is "Dark Divisions of Labor: Keijaun Thomas' 'My Last American Dollar,'" presented at 6 p.m. July 12.