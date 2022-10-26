'Aerobic Exorcise' exhibit hanging at South Suburban College’s Thiel Gallery

Wilson Yerxa’s “Aerobic Exorcise” solo exhibition is displayed at South Suburban College’s Thiel Gallery in South Holland.

The artist hails from California and lived in New England before moving to Chicago in 2018.

The Art & Design Department of South Suburban College is presenting Yerxa’s work in the Dorothea Thiel Gallery on the fourth floor of its main campus at 15800 S. State Street in South Holland. It will run through Nov. 17.

“My drawings and paintings are conceived of as parts. What they are is usually determined later and is subject to change. The works comprise a growing vocabulary I can source to create composite paintings and installations,” Yerxa said. “As in the film, the footage comes first, then the editing. Some works stand alone and are displayed individually, while others need to be cut up, glued, stitched, or layered, among other works. I am asking what analogies can be made between vastly different subjects. How can I fend off conclusions to recycle ideas and perspectives? I seek moments of stability within the unslowing mixture. “

An artist reception will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Visitors also can check out two other art exhibits at South Suburban College. Doug DeWitt’s “Suggestions of Gravity” is hanging at the Dulgar Gallery on the 1st floor of SSC’s Main Campus through Nov. 17. “Murmurations,” a solo exhibition of photography by Karen Ackoff, will be displayed in the Photo Four Gallery on the fourth floor through Nov. 17.

The Dorothea Thiel Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.