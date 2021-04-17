Art and Nature: Kadie O'Connor's 'organic' work on display in Michigan City

When Kadie O'Connor strolls the beach she finds artistic inspiration.
Through those walks along the Dunes Lakeshore and other areas of Northwest Indiana, O'Connor has picked up organic objects or viewed beautiful scenery which has inspired her to create various works of art. Some of her art works are currently on display in the "Organic Art" exhibit at The Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Church in Michigan City. The exhibit runs through June 30.
"I've always been inspired by things in nature," O'Connor said. "I'm getting into birds and I've always been a flower person," she said, adding she also finds architecture and landmarks interesting.
"I enjoy painting so much and try to paint as often as I can," O'Connor said.
The artist, who lives in LaPorte County's Long Beach, said she never had any formal training in art.
"I did enjoy drawing with pencil when I was young," she said. O'Connor did her first painting highlighting a natural scene in 1983 after seeing a book on her in-laws' living room table featuring the National Parks.
"Then between 1983 and 2014, I didn't do any painting," she said.
She did, however, do some pen and ink drawings in the 1990s of Naperville landmarks when she lived in the northwest suburb. "I also started cutting custom stencils and painting plaques for people," the artist said. "That was fun."
Visitors to the Legacy Gallery will see O'Connor's works depicting various natural scenes including birds, beach scenes, lighthouses and more.
O'Connor said she also works with items such as rocks, beach glass and driftwood and often incorporates them in her art. O'Connor also makes jewelry and does scratch board art.
During the summer of 2014, O'Connor said she started to have renewed interest in exploring painting.
A local newspaper advertised an upcoming Plein Art class at The Michigan City Art League at the time and she thought it sounded interesting.
"I attended it and everyone was so nice that I joined the art league that day," she said.
"Through the Michigan City Art League, I've had a wonderful opportunity to attend classes on all types of art," O'Connor said.
Since her first painting in 1983, O'Connor feels she's learned so much.
"I learned a lot of techniques since then and I'm still learning."
Through the years, O'Connor has always had an interest in art even when she wasn't physically creating her own works.
"I worked promoting juried craft shows at Navy Pier and North Pier in Chicago," she said, adding she promoted other arts and crafts shows as well. Her first big promotional craft show was Naperville's Sizzling Summer Arts and Crafts Fair.
She said she liked the buzz around those arts and crafts events and fondly remembers one special time during one of the fests.
"Steven King and his wife attended one of the fairs at North Pier," she said, adding that was a thrill for her and the other committee members.
O'Connor said some of her work, particularly her jewelry, is available at the gift shop at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau where fellow artist Dale Cooper is the curator.
According to O'Connor, it's great that the bureau and Cooper support local artists by carrying their works in the shop.
There will be a Meet the Artist event today at 11:30 a.m. for O'Connor's "Organic Art" exhibit. Her works are also available for sale at The Legacy Gallery with some proceeds going to the organization. The Legacy Center Gallery is located at 1719 E. Barker Ave. at Michigan City's Queen of All Saints Church. The gallery is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visit qas.org