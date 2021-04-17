Art and Nature: Kadie O'Connor's 'organic' work on display in Michigan City

When Kadie O'Connor strolls the beach she finds artistic inspiration.

Through those walks along the Dunes Lakeshore and other areas of Northwest Indiana, O'Connor has picked up organic objects or viewed beautiful scenery which has inspired her to create various works of art. Some of her art works are currently on display in the "Organic Art" exhibit at The Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Church in Michigan City. The exhibit runs through June 30.

"I've always been inspired by things in nature," O'Connor said. "I'm getting into birds and I've always been a flower person," she said, adding she also finds architecture and landmarks interesting.

"I enjoy painting so much and try to paint as often as I can," O'Connor said.

The artist, who lives in LaPorte County's Long Beach, said she never had any formal training in art.

"I did enjoy drawing with pencil when I was young," she said. O'Connor did her first painting highlighting a natural scene in 1983 after seeing a book on her in-laws' living room table featuring the National Parks.

"Then between 1983 and 2014, I didn't do any painting," she said.