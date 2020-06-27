Art fans can 'contribute what you can' at Hyde Park Art Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hyde Park Art Center in Chicago recently began its online summer class schedule. To register for classes, visit hydeparkart.org. The summer session runs through Aug. 16.

Art fans registering for the summer session can 'contribute-what-you can' when paying for the classes. The children's Creative Camp is also included in the 'contribute-what-you-can' model.

"We're offering 40 programs for young people, families, adults and older adults," said Jeannette Tremblay Chambers, director of strategic initiatives at Hyde Park Art Center.

Chambers said there are a variety of class opportunities including Art in Motion, geared to families who'd like to make art that moves. "It's something creative for them to do together," Chambers said.

Other classes included, she said, are Watercolor for Older Adults, geared to individuals 65 and older; Artful Journaling; and a class in Spanish titled Tejer con Materiales Reciclados (Weaving with Recycled Materials).

Chambers said they're happy to be able to offer the 'contribute-what-you-can' option. She said that community-supported module operates on the "notion that art belongs to everyone."