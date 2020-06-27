Art fans can 'contribute what you can' at Hyde Park Art Center

Hyde Park Art Center in Chicago recently began its online summer class schedule. To register for classes, visit hydeparkart.org. The summer session runs through Aug. 16.
Art fans registering for the summer session can 'contribute-what-you can' when paying for the classes. The children's Creative Camp is also included in the 'contribute-what-you-can' model.
"We're offering 40 programs for young people, families, adults and older adults," said Jeannette Tremblay Chambers, director of strategic initiatives at Hyde Park Art Center.
Chambers said there are a variety of class opportunities including Art in Motion, geared to families who'd like to make art that moves. "It's something creative for them to do together," Chambers said.
Other classes included, she said, are Watercolor for Older Adults, geared to individuals 65 and older; Artful Journaling; and a class in Spanish titled Tejer con Materiales Reciclados (Weaving with Recycled Materials).
Chambers said they're happy to be able to offer the 'contribute-what-you-can' option. She said that community-supported module operates on the "notion that art belongs to everyone."
"We're really proud to be able to do this community-supported program," Chambers said. "In place of having a set tuition price, (people) can contribute as generously as they're able."
In addition to the classes, which are running now, the children's Creative Camp is scheduled to run July 6 to Sept. 4. Visit hydeparkart.org to register and for more information.
