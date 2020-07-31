Artist residency to transform Marshall Gardner Arts Center into working printmaking studio in August

GARY – Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is bringing an artist residency to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, where people will be able to watch monotype printmakers create art through the window.
The Northwest Indiana artists Angela Mathias Saxon, Anne Corlett and Royce Deans will offer classes and sidewalk sales at “Painters Printing/Miller Edition,” a project which starts on Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 30. During the artist residency, they will transform the gallery into a working studio and make new artwork every day based on the landscapes of the Miller Beach area.
They will display their monotype prints in front of the gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 and from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Their work also will then hang in an indoor exhibition from Aug. 21 through Aug. 30.
"Printmaking is thrilling! Monotypes are made by applying paint or ink directly onto a printing‘plate,’" the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "The painted image is transferred to paper by hand or by using a press, creating a mirror image of the original drawing. That moment of reveal when the print is pulled is pure magic. Every time. Monotypes are prized because of their unique textural qualities, and the artists are excited to share this dynamic medium with art lovers in NWI."
They also will host a series of free classes online and free live video sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 10, 12 and 14 in which they will discuss monotype printmaking and their artistic practices. People also can buy their work online.
"All three artists were born and raised along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. Angela Mathias Saxon was raised in Miller and is a Wirt High School graduate; she earned a BFA/Painting from Indiana University. Anne Corlett is from River Forest, Illinois and studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Royce Deans was raised in Western Springs and attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago.They presented an exhibition of regional landscape paintings, ‘Reconnect’, in 2018 at MBACD."
The gallery is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Though normally free, donations of $5 are requested because of the coronavirus's impact.
For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org.
