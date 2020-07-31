Artist residency to transform Marshall Gardner Arts Center into working printmaking studio in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY – Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is bringing an artist residency to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, where people will be able to watch monotype printmakers create art through the window.

The Northwest Indiana artists Angela Mathias Saxon, Anne Corlett and Royce Deans will offer classes and sidewalk sales at “Painters Printing/Miller Edition,” a project which starts on Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 30. During the artist residency, they will transform the gallery into a working studio and make new artwork every day based on the landscapes of the Miller Beach area.

They will display their monotype prints in front of the gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 and from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Their work also will then hang in an indoor exhibition from Aug. 21 through Aug. 30.