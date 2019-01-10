Brauer Museum debuting winter exhibits

The Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University will debut its winter exhibits with an opening reception this Sunday.
In addition to its permanent collection, the art museum is showing three new exhibitions for the spring semester, including “Line/Force/Burn Rubber: Sarah Krepp & Olivia Petrides.”
"Krepp has shown her interdisciplinary works in museums and galleries nationally and internationally, and she has received numerous research awards and travel grants," Valparaiso University said in a press release. "Petrides is a painter, illustrator, and adjunct associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has traveled to iconic landscapes around the world, and specific emblematic features of these landscapes are the inspiration for her paintings and drawings."
The museum also is displaying “The Icons on Ammo Boxes: Art by Sofia Atlantova and Oleksandr Klymenko,” which turns accessories of war into works of art to symbolize life and death in Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone of eastern Ukraine. Proceeds from the sales of any art in the exhibit will benefit the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital in Ukraine.
Valparaiso's Brauer Museum of Art also will show “The Art of Lynn Olson." Olson is a late sculptor and painter from Northwest Indiana who pioneered cement and concrete sculpting techniques. He died in 2013.
"The Brauer’s exhibition pairs the artist’s elegant sculptural creations with his expressive landscape paintings, drawn from the artist’s estate," Valparaiso University said in a press release.
The annual juried student art exhibit featuring the work of Valparaiso University college students also returns in April.
The winter exhibits run through March 31.
For more information, visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art.