Cars and headlines: Cruisin' Through the Times opens Saturday

Car enthusiasts and history fans alike will want to see the latest exhibit housed at the Indiana Welcome Center.
Cruisin' Through the Times car exhibition opens Feb. 22 and continues to April 29 at the Hammond center. The free exhibit stars classic and antique cars which are displayed next to banners with newspaper headlines from The Times. Headlines are featured from the year each individual car was made.
"For car enthusiasts who go to see outdoor car shows, this is a chance to see (a display) of cars indoors. It's a great exhibit," said Erika Dahl, director of communications for South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. She said it's a good way to also explore what was happening in society when these fascinating vehicles appeared on the scene.
The exhibit, which is sponsored by The Times Media Company, will star 14 vehicles, featuring a mix of automobiles and trucks.
Dahl said fascinating vehicles on display will include a 1916 Corn Husker truck, a 1956 Hudson Hornet, 1923 Ford Model T and more.
Also featured in the exhibit will be a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner, a 1959 Ford Galaxy Sunliner and a 1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria. The Ford Fairlane, which was manufactured between 1955 and 1970, took its name from Henry Ford's Fair Lane estate in Michigan.
The Chevrolet Chevelle is a mid-size car and they were manufactured between 1966 and 1977.
While the exhibit was being set up, George Spoa, owner of the Ford Galaxy Sunliner, wrote a note for exhibit viewers and placed it on his car. "Fingerprints Welcome" the note said, while Spoa added "Go ahead - Put your hand on her."
Dahl said visitors to the center can attend an official opening reception for the exhibit next week. The reception runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and is also free and open to the public.
Car owners will be on hand at the reception and guests can feel free to ask them questions about their vintage/classic prized possessions.
