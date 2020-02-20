Cars and headlines: Cruisin' Through the Times opens Saturday

Car enthusiasts and history fans alike will want to see the latest exhibit housed at the Indiana Welcome Center.

Cruisin' Through the Times car exhibition opens Feb. 22 and continues to April 29 at the Hammond center. The free exhibit stars classic and antique cars which are displayed next to banners with newspaper headlines from The Times. Headlines are featured from the year each individual car was made.

"For car enthusiasts who go to see outdoor car shows, this is a chance to see (a display) of cars indoors. It's a great exhibit," said Erika Dahl, director of communications for South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. She said it's a good way to also explore what was happening in society when these fascinating vehicles appeared on the scene.

The exhibit, which is sponsored by The Times Media Company, will star 14 vehicles, featuring a mix of automobiles and trucks.

Dahl said fascinating vehicles on display will include a 1916 Corn Husker truck, a 1956 Hudson Hornet, 1923 Ford Model T and more.

