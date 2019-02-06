A cartoonist who's been published in Time Magazine, USA Weekend and Bazooka Joe bubblegum trading cards is exhibiting his work at a gallery in Highland.
"Nart" by Jim Siergey will be displayed through April 6 at the Promise You Art House at 8830 Kennedy Avenue in downtown Highland.
Why is it called "Nart?"
“If it’s art, it’s art," Siergey said. "If it’s nart, it’s nart.”
Siergey is a Chicago resident who recently moved to Munster with his wife Cindy. His cartoons have appeared in magazines, comics, books, art galleries, and television commercials.
He's long produced comic strips, including a series for the major Albert Einstein exhibit at the Field Museum.
He wrote the strip "Cultural Jet Lag" that was widely syndicated in alternative publications from across the country and was put out as a comic book by the legendary Fantagraphics Books publishing house in Seattle. Siergey also was profiled in the book "Attitude: The New Subversive Political Cartoonists."
His work often takes a surrealist tack.
"It was on a grammar school field trip to the Art Institute of Chicago to view an exhibit on surrealism where my head really got turned around and my view of existence was forever altered," Siergey said. "It’s where I met Messrs. Magritte, Dali, Ernst, Duchamp, and Man Ray, among others."
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Promise You Art House is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit PYarthouse.com or call 219.595.0097.