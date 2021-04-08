Compelling art: Local artist creates new environmentally-themed works

In "Tides: A Prelude," viewers will see art works that evoke images of bodies of water. She said tides are essentially the "gravitational pull of the moon and the sun on bodies of water" and tides are also akin to relating to the changes in our lives.

She addresses these changes in our own lives as well as the world through her art works. She said the changes can be everything from "emotional and philosophical to political."

Hilton said art makes it possible for all people to tap into their own imaginations.

In conjunction with "Tides: A Prelude," Hilton will present a special program April 17, 18, 24 and 25 at Brushwood Center and Riverwoods Village Hall.

"We're going to do a progressive tour," Hilton said. On those days, Hilton will give a tour of her works. After the tour, guests will go to the Riverwoods Village Hall to hear pianist Vladimir Kulenovic perform and Hilton read a poem related to her art work. The event is titled "Nature in Concert."