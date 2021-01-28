Cultivating an artistic 'garden': Dale Cooper showcases 3D floral display

Dale Cooper finds enjoyment in artistic endeavors.
Cooper, who is employed as a curator for the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, creates a variety of artwork of her own. Currently, a display of Cooper's 3D flowers is blooming in the gallery at The Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City. The exhibit will run through March 31.
Art and nature has always been exciting to Cooper.
"I've always been interested in flowers. I like the outdoors and nature," Cooper said.
The 3D flowers on display at the center, Cooper said, are created out of card stock. She was inspired to make the flowers after seeing something similar while shopping one day.
"I saw a big flower at Hobby Lobby and I thought 'I bet I could make that.'"
Cooper said she started with stencils and then progressed to card stock paper. She has made flowers in various sizes, colors and designs over the past two years.
The artist, 61, said she's "pretty fast" at making them now and it takes her about an hour to create the flowers.
From the time she was six years old, Cooper said she was interested in art and the concept of creating things. Later, she developed talents in everything from painting and jewelry-making to crotcheting.
"I used to go to Lake Michigan with a sketch pad and paint...I just wanted to see beautiful things and make beautiful things."
Proceeds from the sale of the flowers on display at The Legacy Center will go to the center. Cooper has also volunteered her time for various organizations in the Region. She's taught art at the convention bureau and other locales as well.
Cooper, who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, moved to Michigan City with her family when she was four years old. She lived in Chicago for awhile and now resides in Michigan City once again.
The artist said she had various jobs while living in Chicago, including working at The Apparel Center.
Cooper said she had been away from doing art work for a little while but got back into it out of necessity, in a sense.
"One of the reasons I got back into art was because my mom was in intensive care for a couple of months and I needed something to take my mind off of that," she said.
She started crotcheting at that time and made baby "cocoons" and other items.
Cooper said she loves the community she lives in and is always open to promoting the arts and creativity in the Region.
She believes in reaching out to other artists in the community.
It's something that's deep in an artist to want to "create" something," Cooper said. "Artists create because they have to create."
