Cultivating an artistic 'garden': Dale Cooper showcases 3D floral display

"I used to go to Lake Michigan with a sketch pad and paint...I just wanted to see beautiful things and make beautiful things."

Proceeds from the sale of the flowers on display at The Legacy Center will go to the center. Cooper has also volunteered her time for various organizations in the Region. She's taught art at the convention bureau and other locales as well.

Cooper, who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, moved to Michigan City with her family when she was four years old. She lived in Chicago for awhile and now resides in Michigan City once again.

The artist said she had various jobs while living in Chicago, including working at The Apparel Center.

Cooper said she had been away from doing art work for a little while but got back into it out of necessity, in a sense.

"One of the reasons I got back into art was because my mom was in intensive care for a couple of months and I needed something to take my mind off of that," she said.

She started crotcheting at that time and made baby "cocoons" and other items.

Cooper said she loves the community she lives in and is always open to promoting the arts and creativity in the Region.