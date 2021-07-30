Diverse art: Madeleine Schooley's work stars at Legacy Center

"I remember as plain as day the shapes and colors we were learning."

For Schooley, art is a "natural inclination." She said she doesn't just paint, she also applies her love and passion for art to floral design and gardening. She's done floral designing in the past. The artist also does mixed media and collage works. Some of her banners are displayed in the Uptown Arts District.

Schooley engages in her art often and whenever she is inspired to create, she does. And it's never a chore to work on her art.

"There's really no schedule to it. Sometimes I get spontaneous ideas in my head and I'll paint them and work on them," she said. "There's so much in my head sometimes."

Schooley said throughout the last year during the pandemic she was the most prolific she's been.

"Because I had to stay in the house, I painted. I didn't go out for about four months."

Schooley said she's been involved with The Michigan City Art League through the years.

"It was the first art organization I got into when we moved to Michigan City in 1964," she said.