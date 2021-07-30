Diverse art: Madeleine Schooley's work stars at Legacy Center

Paintings with Art Noveau touches, bold colors and assorted themes are in the spotlight in The Legacy Center's newest art exhibit.
The exhibit "Diversity," by Madeleine Schooley, runs to Sept. 30 at The Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church in Michigan City.
Schooley, a resident of Michigan City, has been influenced in her artistic endeavors by nature, faith and by living so close to the Dunes.
"I'm influenced by my flowers, my garden, the beach and the lake," Schooley said. "I also have a lot of inspirational paintings."
Schooley is a retired art teacher who taught grade school, high school and special education classes through her teaching career over the past 40 years plus.
The artist's exhibit features 15 of her works. Schooley describes her art as having "curvi-linear" lines and many are inspired by the Art Noveau movement. Bold colors and dramatic lines are often seen in her eclectic work.
The artist said she was attracted to art as a child.
"I did my first painting when I was 9. It was a poster for A Christmas poster contest," she said.
Schooley said she also remembers when she was in kindergarten how being taught certain lessons related to art left the biggest impression on her.
"I remember as plain as day the shapes and colors we were learning."
For Schooley, art is a "natural inclination." She said she doesn't just paint, she also applies her love and passion for art to floral design and gardening. She's done floral designing in the past. The artist also does mixed media and collage works. Some of her banners are displayed in the Uptown Arts District.
Schooley engages in her art often and whenever she is inspired to create, she does. And it's never a chore to work on her art.
"There's really no schedule to it. Sometimes I get spontaneous ideas in my head and I'll paint them and work on them," she said. "There's so much in my head sometimes."
Schooley said throughout the last year during the pandemic she was the most prolific she's been.
"Because I had to stay in the house, I painted. I didn't go out for about four months."
Schooley said she's been involved with The Michigan City Art League through the years.
"It was the first art organization I got into when we moved to Michigan City in 1964," she said.
Schooley and her husband Gale are the parents of six children and 10 granchildren. She was born in Augusta, Georgia. Being from the South, Schooley playfully said she was a "Georgia peach."
According to Schooley, art is a great passion of hers and she said it was simply a "God-given talent."
"There are artists on both sides of my family and my oldest daughter is a professional artist," she said.
Schooley said she's honored to have her work displayed at The Legacy Gallery.
"It's a wonderful opportunity and a wonderful venue," she said.