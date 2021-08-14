Elusive artistry: Banksy exhibit opens in Chicago

There are many secrets surrounding the artistry of the creative individual named Banksy. First of all, the artist is unknown to the masses, and secondly, his art works just seem to show up on city streets, walls, bridges and other outdoor locales around the world.
So, it's quite unusual and definitely something to see when many of Banksy's works are found in one spot.
Chicago art fans will be able to see many of those works in a new exhibit titled "The Art of Banksy," which opened Aug. 14 in Chicago.
The exhibit, which runs to Oct. 31, is at 360 N. State St.
"This is very exciting," said Corey Ross, founder of Starvox Entertainment. "Chicago is the first U.S. city this has been in." Starvox Exhibits, which is a presenter of "The Art of Banksy," is a division of Starvox Entertainment.
"The Art of Banksy" has been featured in Toronto, London, Melbourne, Auckland and Tel Aviv.
"The show is a rare opportunity to see the work of Banksy in one location," Ross said. "It's also a rare opportunity to see work Banksy's done for private collectors."
Ross said the exhibit changes a bit for each location. "We pick up new collections along the way," he said.
"The Art of Banksy" features more than 80 works. They are art pieces that have exclusively been culled from private collectors. The artist Banksy has not collaborated in any way to put the exhibit together.
Banksy, whose identity has never been officially confirmed, is a British street artist whose works are, for the most part, done on city streets and walls and other outdoor structures. The works are done in a stencil-type style. Banksy's works for collectors are varied, however.
Ross said most collectors of Banksy's works included in "The Art of Banksy" exhibit wish to remain anonymous as well.
"You might get one or two collectors who want to do press but most of them remain anonymous, " he said.
Ross said he started working on "The Art of Banksy" exhibit in 2018.
"I don't know any more about Banksy than the average person, " Ross said with a laugh. "He certainly is a mysterious and anonymous character."
Banksy's images, though, Ross said, are certainly memorable.
Among works people will see in "The Art of Banksy" are "Flower Thrower," "Rude Copper" and "Girl With Balloon."
According to Ross, Banksy's art "gives you something to talk about."
Banksy has done works in various places around the world, including Chicago. But, being street art, Ross said the Chicago works have been removed through the years.
Ross believes Chicago visitors to the exhibit will enjoy the collection on display. He said Chicagoans are reception to art of eclectic styles.
"Chicago is a fabulous art city," Ross said.
FYI: "The Art of Banksy" runs through Oct. 31 at 360 N. State St., Chicago. Cost is $39.99; $29.99 for children 16 and younger. Tickets are timed and flexible. VIP tickets are also available. For more information, visit banksyexhibit.com.