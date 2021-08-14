Elusive artistry: Banksy exhibit opens in Chicago

There are many secrets surrounding the artistry of the creative individual named Banksy. First of all, the artist is unknown to the masses, and secondly, his art works just seem to show up on city streets, walls, bridges and other outdoor locales around the world.

So, it's quite unusual and definitely something to see when many of Banksy's works are found in one spot.

Chicago art fans will be able to see many of those works in a new exhibit titled "The Art of Banksy," which opened Aug. 14 in Chicago.

The exhibit, which runs to Oct. 31, is at 360 N. State St.

"This is very exciting," said Corey Ross, founder of Starvox Entertainment. "Chicago is the first U.S. city this has been in." Starvox Exhibits, which is a presenter of "The Art of Banksy," is a division of Starvox Entertainment.

"The Art of Banksy" has been featured in Toronto, London, Melbourne, Auckland and Tel Aviv.

"The show is a rare opportunity to see the work of Banksy in one location," Ross said. "It's also a rare opportunity to see work Banksy's done for private collectors."

Ross said the exhibit changes a bit for each location. "We pick up new collections along the way," he said.