Arts lovers who’ve enjoyed the works at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Chicago now have a new unique exhibit to be immersed in.

“Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius” recently opened at Lighthouse ArtSpace. The exhibit, which is premiering in Chicago, features the music of the classical music legend along with stunning artistic images.

“It is totally different in my opinion from all the other immersive shows even though it’s from the same creative team,” said Richard Ouzounian, creative consultant at Lighthouse Immersive.

The team bringing “Mozart Immersive “ to life is artistic creator Massimiliano Siccardi, composer Luca Longobardi and artistic director Vittorio Guidotti.

Siccardi and Longobardi appeared at the opening of the show in Chicago recently and shared their joy in debuting the work.

“I’m very excited about this. It’s a world premiere,” said Siccardi, speaking through composer Longobardi, who acted as interpreter.

Focusing on Mozart, according to the creators, was an interesting experience.

“Massimiliano was a former dancer and he grew up listening to Mozart,” said Longobardi.

Ouzounian added that since Massimiliano was such a fan of Mozart’s music, he thought it would be a “wonderful idea to pay tribute to him.”

“Mozart Immersive” allows show goers to really get immersed in the music in a different way while watching the various images. There are a mix of images including locales where Mozart visited and walked around, auditorium scenes; and an assortment of dreamy sequences. MidJourney AI assisted with creating the dream-like images in the work.

The musical score to the work is performed by Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra and is conducted by Maestro Constantine Orbelian.

Siccardi said it was very important, when doing this one-of-a-kind show, that it stands out in many ways. When putting the show together, Siccardi “watched it with (his) eyes closed.”

Longobardi explained that Siccardi “had imagined a visual world for it.”

Also appearing in “Mozart Immersive” is dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, who portrays Mozart’s father Leopold, in one segment. (Baryshnikov doesn’t dance in the show, however.)

Music fans will hear a variety of Mozart’s tunes including works from “The Magic Flute” and “The Marriage of Figaro” as well as “Requiem” “Symphony No. 40,” and more.

Ouzounian said composer Longobardi’s work on the exhibit “gave it a new perspective” because he arranged and rearranged some of the music and even created some new pieces to include in the exhibit that fit beautifully with Mozart’s compositions.

“It’s a very entrancing show,” Ouzounian said.

According to Siccardi, “With this piece, we wanted to represent every part of Mozart’s life, from his happy times as a child prodigy and throughout his amazingly prolific career, creating some of the best music ever composed...We want the audience to see the world through Mozart’s eyes, both humanizing him and celebrating his genius and incredible body of work.”

FYI: “Mozart Immersive: The Soulf of a Genius” continues at Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Visit mozartimmersive.com.

