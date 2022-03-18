Explore the Kahlo Karnival at Purdue University Northwest

Don your best Frida Kahlo-inspired apparel and join the fun at Purdue University Northwest's Kahlo Karnival.

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will present the Kahlo Karnival on March 24 at Alumni Hall on the Hammond campus.

"We're very excited about this. We've been planning this since the early fall," said Anne Gregory, dean of the College of Education, Humanities and Social Services at Purdue University Northwest.

The event, honoring the acclaimed Mexican artist Kahlo, is being held in celebration of Women's History Month.

Gregory said Frida was "a pretty amazing woman in what she stood for" and also for her belief in the empowerment of women.

"It's really something the lasting impact she's had," Gregory said.

Kahlo Karnival, which is part of the Building Community Through The Arts initiative at the school, is free and open to the public.

A variety of interactive and artistic activities will be part of the event. Among engaging opportunities are painting sessions led by an instructor; a digital exhibit; musical entertainment by Rosalba Valdez; a flower crown crafting workshop; best-dressed Frida contest; and more.

While the event is free, participants must register for the painting sessions. The sessions are open to 15 people per session. A general admission registration is also requested for food.

Gregory said there will also be coloring pages for children and the first 100 people registered will receive a Frida Kahlo T-shirt.

"There's a Frida mania going on now," Gregory said. 'That happens periodically."

Gregory said school personnel are expecting a good turnout for the event.

"As soon as the event was posted, we started getting RSVPs and people signing up," she said. "We like having the community on campus."

FYI: Kahlo Karnival will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 at Purdue University Northwest's Alumni Hall, 2233 171st St., Hammond. Event is free but individuals must register for instructor-led painting sessions. Visit pnw.edu/bcta.

