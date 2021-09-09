Frida Kahlo exhibit continues through this weekend

Art fans can still see a variety of works from noted Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in an impressive exhibit at The Cleve Carney Museum of Art and The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" continues through Sept. 12 at the College of DuPage. It was originally scheduled to end on Sept. 6 but due to its popularity it was extended.
Featured in the exhibit is a 26-piece collection of original Kahlo works, currently on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo in Mexico. The exhibit was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Guests can enjoy viewing the original Kahlo works but they'll also see photographs of the artist and various other attractions.
"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" marks the first time in four decades that a comprehensive show of the Mexican artist's work has been seen in the Chicago area.
In addition to Kahlo's work, there is a timeline of Kahlo's life with various replicated objects, such as her leg braces; examples of clothing she wore; various photographs and more. There is also a Kahlo Kids' Corner featuring a chance for children to draw a self portrait; see Mexican-inspired dolls and other items. A special garden set up in the outdoor courtyard features plants and flowers Kahlo had in her own garden.
Since the exhibit opened in June, more than 83,000 people have visited the art museum to see Kahlo's works.
A gift shop with assorted items from T-shirts and pictures to masks, trinkets and home decor is located at the center.
For more information about prices, times and to purchase tickets, visit Frida2021.org or call 630-942-4000.
Gallery: The Works of Frida Kahlo
The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, is host to the 'The Complete Frida Kahlo: Her Paintings, Her Life, Her Story' and will run through Jan. 25. The exhibit includes 123 hand-painted licensed replicas by Banco de Mexico Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust.