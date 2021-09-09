Frida Kahlo exhibit continues through this weekend

Art fans can still see a variety of works from noted Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in an impressive exhibit at The Cleve Carney Museum of Art and The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" continues through Sept. 12 at the College of DuPage. It was originally scheduled to end on Sept. 6 but due to its popularity it was extended.

Featured in the exhibit is a 26-piece collection of original Kahlo works, currently on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo in Mexico. The exhibit was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Guests can enjoy viewing the original Kahlo works but they'll also see photographs of the artist and various other attractions.

"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" marks the first time in four decades that a comprehensive show of the Mexican artist's work has been seen in the Chicago area.