Groundbreaking art: 'Immersive Van Gogh' arrives in Chicago

"We actively use about 60 of Van Gogh's works of art and about 400 different images (in different ways)," she explained.

"It's a merging of technology, music, animation and storytelling," Shclover added.

Artistic creator Massimiliano Siccardi designed "Immersive Van Gogh" while Luca Longobardi composed the music for the exhibit. Music accompanying the exhibition is a mix of piano and electronic sounds.

Shclover said they looked for the "right city" to debut the exhibit in the U.S. "And we looked for a building for a long time." They then saw the Germania Club Building.

"We absolutely fell in love with the building. It's an historic building with wonderful details," she said.

The venue, Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, is actually debuting on the artistic scene in Chicago with this Van Gogh exhibit. Shclover said it will later house a variety of immersive art shows, performance art and other events.

"It will be a place where people will spend a lot of time," Shclover said.

In addition to the exhibit, there will be a cafe and gift shop on the venue's premises.