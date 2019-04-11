An engaging new historical exhibit will be unveiled soon in the Windy City.
The world premiere of "Hamilton: The Exhibition" opens April 27 on Chicago's Northerly Island.
"We've been working on this for a couple of years," said David Korins, creative director of "Hamilton: The Exhibition" and scenic designer for the musical "Hamilton."
Korins said the major display, which is housed in a free-standing building, is meant to offer an immersive experience. "We're basically bringing people through the life and times of Alexander Hamilton and (showcasing) the important points in his life."
The exhibit is scheduled to run through Sept. 8, 2019 and afterward will travel to other American cities. "This exhibit is going to be a really deep dive into American history," Korins said.
While the exhibit features a look at Hamilton's life and career, the American Revolution and the birth of America, visitors will also see a bit about the background of the hit musical "Hamilton," which is currently in an open run at Chicago's CIBC Theatre.
The musical "Hamilton," the brainchild of actor/singer/writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics to the show, tells the story of one of America's Founding Fathers. It relays the historic tale with a score starring hip-hop, jazz, pop, and other contemporary musical styles and a cast featuring performers with diverse cultural backgrounds. It opened in Chicago in 2016.
Korins acted as the major creative designer for this new exhibit. His set for the musical, which was nominated for a Tony Award, won much praise for its fairly simple look with interesting features such as moving turntables and other devices.
"We wanted the exhibit to be a fully immersive experience," Korins said, adding it's also a display meant to appeal to all ages. "We've been working with the world's foremost Hamilton and Jefferson historians on the exhibit," Korins said.
Korins is the founder of David Korins Design. He said Chicago was chosen as the debut city for "Hamilton: The Exhibition" for its "history of having leading institutions, museums and exhibits.
"It's the first place we also decided to take the musical after Broadway," he added.
Korins said the presenters of the exhibit hope attendees will be interested in checking out the musical after they see the display. And fans of the musical may also want to visit the exhibition to further their interest in all things Hamilton.
During a visit to "Hamilton: The Exhibition," guests will see everything from recreations of the St. Croix post where Hamilton was a trader to the hilltop in Weehawken, New Jersey, where he was shot.