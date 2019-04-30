There's a new attraction for people to explore in Chicago.
"Hamilton: The Exhibition" debuted April 27 on Chicago's Northerly Island.
The exhibit's creative team, including Lin-Manual Miranda, actor and creator of the musical "Hamilton"; David Korins, the executive director of the exhibit and scenic designer for the musical "Hamilton"; and producer Jeffrey Seller, gathered at Northerly Island for the media preview on April 26.
Other guests included Joanne B. Freeman, Yale University historian and the exhibit's historical advisor; and Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot.
The display, housed in a large free-standing building, is meant to offer an immersive experience and a "deep dive" into Hamilton's time period.
"This allows you to do those deep dives as you do it. You can go through and just be surrounded by the music or you can go through and learn about slavery in the Caribbean during Hamilton's time in St. Croix or you can get a look at the role of women during the Revolutionary War. It's a chance to go down all of those avenues you can't do in a linear fashion," said Miranda, during the press conference.
Korins said they tried to give the exhibit as realistic and "detailed" rendering as they possibly could.
"It was a substantial effort," Korins said. "And as someone just said to us - we added to the skyline of Chicago."
The exhibit, which is in an open run, will eventually travel to other cities. Korins said he hopes it has a long stay in Chicago.
Miranda said he got his first look at the exhibit, which he called the "monolith," the night before the press preview.
Chicago was the perfect place to debut "Hamilton: The Exhibition," Miranda said.
"We love Chicago so much. It's the first place we opened "Hamilton" after our Broadway debut. This feels like a thank you for greeting us with open arms to give Chicago something that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world," Miranda said.
"Hamilton: The Exhibition" features everything from an audio tour with narrated historical information from playwright Miranda to various scenes including George Washington's war tent; a replica of the streets of New York in 1776; a room featuring the duel between Hamilton and Burr; the St. Croix hurricane scene and much more.
FYI: "Hamilton: The Exhibition" continues at Northerly Island, 1535 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Timed entry tickets are $39.50 for adults; $32.50 for senior citizens/military and $25 for youth ages 4 to 14. Visit HamiltonExhibition.com.