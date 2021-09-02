Hands-on art: 'Van Gogh For All' visits Chicago

Artist Vincent Van Gogh is certainly all the rage these days. Various exhibits featuring his art work are spotlighted in cities around the world and in new and innovative displays as well.
The exhibit "Van Gogh For All" is currently being housed in a storefront on Chicago's Michigan Avenue. Fans of Van Gogh's work can enjoy the interactive exhibit at 333 N. Michigan Ave., through Sept. 26.
"This offers a different way to engage with the art," said Lou Bank, vice-president of Dolores Kohl Education Foundation. The foundation is the organization that developed and put the exhibit together. Dolores Kohl is the designer of the cultural display.
"Van Gogh For All" is a traveling exhibit. It was previously featured in Chicago and it has also been at the Museum of Fine Art in Houston.
The exhibit, which is featured in several different rooms, details Van Gogh's time in France. Bank said all of the scenes, paintings and objects found in the exhibit are reflective of when the artist was in Aries, Saint Remy and Auvres Sur Oise.
"Van Gogh For All" is family-friendly. Guests may interact in a variety of ways throughout the exhibit. One may paint a picture of an object or a self portrait on the exhibit's premises or walk into Van Gogh's familiar blue and yellow bedroom and even sit on the bed.
Visitors may also sit at a table similar to one in a French cafe; through modern technology step in front of a "Starry Night" backdrop that moves on the screen making you feel like you're being transported; or draw on a screen to animate your own version of the famous "Starry Night" work.
In another area, guests may step into Van Gogh's studio, which has objects, books and other tools that were authentic to the time.
"Everything in the (studio) room is accurate," Bank said.
Bank added people shouldn't be afraid to touch anything here because the exhibit was developed to be participatory. It's an experience that's perfect for pictures, whether selfies or group photos.
Recreations of Van Gogh's various works from landscapes, nature and still objects are seen throughout the exhibit.
"We want people to come in here and just have fun," Bank said.
FYI: "Van Gogh For All" continues to Sept. 26 at 333 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $20 for adults; and $10 for children 12 years old and younger. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visit vangoghforall.org.