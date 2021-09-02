Hands-on art: 'Van Gogh For All' visits Chicago

Artist Vincent Van Gogh is certainly all the rage these days. Various exhibits featuring his art work are spotlighted in cities around the world and in new and innovative displays as well.

The exhibit "Van Gogh For All" is currently being housed in a storefront on Chicago's Michigan Avenue. Fans of Van Gogh's work can enjoy the interactive exhibit at 333 N. Michigan Ave., through Sept. 26.

"This offers a different way to engage with the art," said Lou Bank, vice-president of Dolores Kohl Education Foundation. The foundation is the organization that developed and put the exhibit together. Dolores Kohl is the designer of the cultural display.

"Van Gogh For All" is a traveling exhibit. It was previously featured in Chicago and it has also been at the Museum of Fine Art in Houston.

The exhibit, which is featured in several different rooms, details Van Gogh's time in France. Bank said all of the scenes, paintings and objects found in the exhibit are reflective of when the artist was in Aries, Saint Remy and Auvres Sur Oise.