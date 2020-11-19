Holiday tradition: A Christmas Story Comes Home exhibit is back in Hammond

In conjunction with the exhibit, there are always a variety of other events that take place. This year, however, there are only two added things to enjoy in addition to visits with Santa.

Visits with Santa will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and 29 and Dec. 2, 5, 6, 12, 13, 16, 19, 20 and 23. Santa will also visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Dahl said all visits with Santa must be scheduled online in advance at achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Visits will be 5 minutes and include a photo with Santa. Printed photos cost $10 with additional photos priced at $6.

Santa will be socially distanced from guests and photos will be taken in the center's theater. A glass partition will separate Santa from guests and all will be six feet apart from one another.

The Holiday for Heroes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and is for First Responders (police, fire, EMT's) as well as active and retired military. Attendees on that day can visit with Santa and see the exhibit. Visits with Santa must be scheduled online.

The All is Calm event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and is for families with individuals with special needs. The exhibit will be made sensory-friendly that day. Photos with Santa that day must also be scheduled online.