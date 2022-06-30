Immersed in art: Lighthouse ArtSpace presents 'Immersive Monet'

Art lovers who'd like to enjoy a colorful and unique artistic experience can plan a trip to Chicago's Lighthouse ArtSpace this summer.

"Immersive Monet & The Impressionists" recently opened at Lighthouse ArtSpace. It's scheduled to run to Sept. 25. Visitors will see Monet masterpieces as well as works by Renoir, Degas, Cassatt and others projected on the walls, floor and ceiling of the venue.

"Immersive Monet" is the latest innovative art show at Lighthouse Immersive, which has also presented "Immersive Van Gogh" and "Immersive Frida Kahlo." The previous shows will also rotate at the venue this summer.

"There are 21 different artists represented in the exhibit. But Monet is the focal point," said Richard Ouzounian, creative consultant at Lighthouse Immersive. "This exhibit is rooted in the history of Impressionism," he added.

Within the exhibit are 500,000 cubic feet of projections which are composed of over 1.2 million video frames.

Ouzounian said the designers of "Immersive Monet & The Impressionists" hail from Italy. The team is made up of creator Massimiliano Siccardi, composer Luca Longobardi and art director Vittorio Guidotti.

According to Ouzounian, the Impressionists, unlike the realist artists, "wanted to give an impression of reality."

"They're saying, 'We are showing you how we see the world.'"

The Impressionists' works, Ouzounian said, were "a very different, freeing and colorful thing."

All of the artists in the exhibit all have different views and "agendas," Ouzounian said, adding they expressed them freely in their paintings. They painted everything from the poor in society, the common people, sensual subjects and more. "They also used colors more boldly."

Impressionism, as an art form, the creative consultant said, was a very important movement, particularly in France.

Ouzounian said the creators of this exhibit want art fans to see and admire the Impressionist works but also get much more out of the experience.

"It gives you a very positive feeling. It gives you feelings of joy, beauty and life," Ouzounian said. "And we need that right now."

