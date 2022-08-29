Indy's The Lume seeking digital artworks

Newfields has issued a call out for Indiana artists to submit original artworks to be included in The Lume Indianapolis exhibition "Monet & Friends Alive."

The request for artworks is part of the featurette program at the art museum as a way to "elevate Indiana-based digital media artists on a world stage," according to a recent press release from the museum.

Artists will create a 3-minute, immersive, visual and audio digital media experience which will be displayed during The Lume's Monet exhibit.

To quality, interested artists must:

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Work (full or part time) as a professional artist or artist team

• Live in Indiana

• Have prior experience creating digital media content

• Be willing to meet all contractual obligations and adhere to a strict timeline

To find out more information about this artistic opportunity and rules, visit indyartsguide.org. and click on artist opportunities or visit discovernewfields.org. Deadline is Aug. 30.