Indy's The Lume seeking digital artworks

Newfields has issued a call out for Indiana artists to submit original artworks to be included in The Lume Indianapolis exhibition "Monet & Friends Alive."
The request for artworks is part of the featurette program at the art museum as a way to "elevate Indiana-based digital media artists on a world stage," according to a recent press release from the museum.
Artists will create a 3-minute, immersive, visual and audio digital media experience which will be displayed during The Lume's Monet exhibit.
To quality, interested artists must:
• Be 18 years of age or older
• Work (full or part time) as a professional artist or artist team
• Have prior experience creating digital media content
• Be willing to meet all contractual obligations and adhere to a strict timeline
To find out more information about this artistic opportunity and rules, visit
indyartsguide.org. and click on artist opportunities or visit discovernewfields.org. Deadline is Aug. 30.
PHOTOS: Art lovers flock to Griffith park for annual show
Park Full of Art
Debbie Redar, of Schererville, creates bottle art from empty wine bottles.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Debbie Redar, of Schererville, offers original paintings at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Paul Horgash, of Crown Point, entertains lunch diners on a hammered dulcimer at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Lynn Slegel, of Highland, eyeballs screen door bugs at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Tanner Blythe, 4, of Valparaiso, paints her flower at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Sue Wade, of St. John, works on creating a pair of earrings at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Metal sculpture artist Amy Green, right, chats with Denise Michael, of Merrillville, and her daughter Tina Fye, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Saturday's fine weather was perfect for Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Nikki Miklusak, of Griffith, admires wooden bowls created by David Maxwell, of Crown Point, at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Metal sculptures by Amy Green can be seen at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Metal sculptures by Amy Green can be seen at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Paul Horgash, of Crown Point, entertains lunch diners on a hammered dulcimer at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Paul Horgash, of Crown Point, entertains lunch diners on a hammered dulcimer at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Liam, 5, and Briston, 2, Witter, of Schererville, create their own pieces of artwork at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Leah Rex, of Valparaiso, and her daughter, Reagan, 12, admire wooden bowls created by David Maxwell of Crown Point at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
