The Lume, which is housed in Newfields, in Indianapolis, has been showcasing the majestic digital, immersive exhibit "Monet & Friends Alive" since last spring.

Now, visitors can also see some original digital works from three Indiana artists and artist groups with special "featurette" exhibits starring as part of "Monet & Friends Alive."

Newfields and The Arts Council of Indianapolis put out a call to digital artists last summer for work to be featured at The Lume. Currently, the artists Charlie Borowicz; Jessica Dunne (Susseka) and Landon Caldwell; and Brian Trippi have works being shown in The Lume.

There are also special "Featurette Launch Parties" associated with the individual artists' works. A launch party was held for Borowicz on March 17 while launch parties will be held for Dunn and Caldwell on April 7 and Trippi on April 14.

"It's always been our dream to explore digital art in a different way," said Jonathan Berger, Newfields Vice President, marketing and external affairs.

Berger said it's their mission at The Lume to highlight exceptional digital art and to promote the talented artists working in this medium.

Berger said, with The Lume's exhibits and special presentations they "want to be an example of how museums move forward."

He added, highlighting the work of local artists is important to museum personnel. Berger said the "Featurette Launch Parties" are also a new platform for celebrating the artists and their works.

During the "Featurette Launch Parties," guests may enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and may visit Cafe Lumiere on the museum premises while viewing the artists' digital works. The artist' works are three-minute, digital and immersive experiences.

Cost for the launch parties is $22 for Newfields members and $29 for the general public.

Visit discovernewfields.org for more information.

PHOTOS: Gary Art & History Fitness Trail unveiled Gary Art & History Fitness Trail Gary Art & History Fitness Trail Gary Art & History Fitness Trail Gary Art & History Fitness Trail Gary Art & History Fitness Trail Gary Art & History Fitness Trail Gary Art & History Fitness Trail Gary Art & History Fitness Trail