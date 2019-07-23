'Into the Spider-Verse' animator to give talk about careers in the arts in Michigan City

“Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” animator James Ward swings back to his hometown of Michigan City Friday to give a public talk.
Michigan City native Ward will appear at 4 p.m. Friday at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. Second St. to discuss how he went from Michigan City High School to work on films like the Academy Award-winning "Into the Spider-Verse," "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Alice Through the Looking Glass,” "Oz the Great and Powerful," “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and “Green Lantern.”
“We are very excited to bring James to LCA to share his story with his hometown audience," says Hannah Hammond-Hagman, the education director at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. "He demonstrates how artists can build professional careers in the arts, and his journey is a great example for young artists in our community.”
Ward will give a "rare behind the scenes look at the world of animated films" at the free event, which is open to all ages.
One of 170 animators to work on the acclaimed “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse,” Ward worked for eight months on various shots for the movie that featured Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham and various other incarnations of Spider-Man trying to save the multiverse. He created shots that included Miles first entering high school and the character Scorpion.
He works in Vancouver, British Columbia, but still returns to the Region at least a few times a year to visit family.
For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.