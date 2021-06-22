 Skip to main content
Ish Muhammad exhibit now on display at South Shore Arts
alert urgent

"Ish Muhammad: Imagine Us" is on display in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

"Ish Muhammad: Imagine Us" is now on display at the South Shore Arts Atrium Gallery in Munster.

The exhibit of vibrantly painted silhouette cutouts is free and open to the public. It's on display through Aug. 21 in the lobby of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Muhammad is a self-taught artist who studied at Purdue University and maintains a studio at the Lovelace House in Gary.

He specializes in abstract expressionism influenced by graffiti writing culture. He has exhibited his work widely, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute and Maison de Metallos in Paris. He's also exhibited extensively in the Region, including South Shore Arts Annual Salon Show in Munster, South Shore Arts Substation #9 in Hammond, the Towle Theatre in Hammond, the Marshall J. Gardner Art Center in Miller, the Hammond Arts Center and the Indiana University Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art in Gary .

He has had pieces commissioned by NIPSCO in Gary, NiSource in Merrillville, Leeds Public House in Michigan City, Shoreline Brewery in Michigan City, Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Jiffy Lube and Stockyard Meats in Cleveland.

His latest exhibit features people in often dramatic poses, such as breakdancing or shaking someone down, who have been splashed with colorful paint.

On display in the public atrium, the work can be viewed whenever the Center for Visual and Performing Arts is open.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.

George Clooney teams with fellow stars to start a film-focused high school

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

