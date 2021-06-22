Ish Muhammad exhibit now on display at South Shore Arts

"Ish Muhammad: Imagine Us" is now on display at the South Shore Arts Atrium Gallery in Munster.

The exhibit of vibrantly painted silhouette cutouts is free and open to the public. It's on display through Aug. 21 in the lobby of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Muhammad is a self-taught artist who studied at Purdue University and maintains a studio at the Lovelace House in Gary.

He specializes in abstract expressionism influenced by graffiti writing culture. He has exhibited his work widely, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute and Maison de Metallos in Paris. He's also exhibited extensively in the Region, including South Shore Arts Annual Salon Show in Munster, South Shore Arts Substation #9 in Hammond, the Towle Theatre in Hammond, the Marshall J. Gardner Art Center in Miller, the Hammond Arts Center and the Indiana University Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art in Gary .