'It's Surreal Thing' exhibit presented at Towle Theater

The work of Jim Siergey will be in the spotlight in an exhibit titled "It's Surreal Thing" at The Towle Theater through March 8. The exhibit of inked imagery is running in conjunction with the play "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End."

Siergey, a Munster resident, said he's honored to have his work shown at The Towle. It's the first time one of his exhibits will be housed at the theater. Other venues Siergey's work has appeared in the Region are The Paul Henry Art Gallery in Hammond and Promise You Art House in Highland.

Describing works to be featured, Siergey said "some of the stuff appears rather mystical to people. It's definitely stream of conscious drawing." The artist said much of his work has elements of humor.

"Some of the works are new and some other pieces are decades old," he said, about the collection currently housed at The Towle Theater. Siergey said he was invited to display his work at The Towle by Bridget Covert of South Shore Arts. Covert curated the exhibit.

South Shore Arts will host an Artist's Reception for "It's Surreal Thing" from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. The opening night production of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End" follows the reception.

Siergey said his inspiration for his work comes from various places.