'It's Surreal Thing' exhibit presented at Towle Theater

The work of Jim Siergey will be in the spotlight in an exhibit titled "It's Surreal Thing" at The Towle Theater through March 8. The exhibit of inked imagery is running in conjunction with the play "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End."
Siergey, a Munster resident, said he's honored to have his work shown at The Towle. It's the first time one of his exhibits will be housed at the theater. Other venues Siergey's work has appeared in the Region are The Paul Henry Art Gallery in Hammond and Promise You Art House in Highland.
Describing works to be featured, Siergey said "some of the stuff appears rather mystical to people. It's definitely stream of conscious drawing." The artist said much of his work has elements of humor.
"Some of the works are new and some other pieces are decades old," he said, about the collection currently housed at The Towle Theater. Siergey said he was invited to display his work at The Towle by Bridget Covert of South Shore Arts. Covert curated the exhibit.
South Shore Arts will host an Artist's Reception for "It's Surreal Thing" from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. The opening night production of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End" follows the reception.
Siergey said his inspiration for his work comes from various places.
"Sometimes it's something I see, read or hear," Siergey said. One of the pieces on display is titled Safe at Home, which the artist described as "a vault sitting on a couch" with baseball images also featured in the work.
"I hope people get some enjoyment (out of seeing the exhibit) and maybe a new way of looking at things," Siergey said.
The artist has lived in Munster for the past two years. He previously worked in Chicago where he was a cartoonist and illustrator. He's had his work featured in various publications including Time Magazine and USA Weekend. Works have also been featured in educational films and TV commercials. For more information and to view the exhibit by appointment, call 219-937-8780.
12 things to do in the Region this week