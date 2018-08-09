Tom Shepherd, a curator of “Along the Lake Shore,” considers Hammond’s Indiana Welcome Center an optimum venue to showcase his exhibit.
"The industry of the Region, the agriculture of the Region, and the dunes are featured throughout the Welcome Center,” he said. “And I think this artistry in the exhibit does the same thing. It's about people, industry, topography. They're all caught in the artistry from the artists who participate in this exhibit."
The display is at Hammond’s Indiana Welcome Center though Sept. 22.
Shepherd is a board member of the Calumet Heritage Partnership. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Calumet Heritage Partnership is a non-profit organization which works with private and public institutions and organizations to educate and preserve this history of the Calumet Region.
Shepherd was first inspired for “Lake Shore” several years back, after viewing the industrial-themed work of Region-based watercolor artist and instructor Kathy Los-Rathburn at an exhibit at Hessville’s White Ripple Gallery.
In turn, Shepherd was introduced to the works of photographer Matthew Kaplan, whose works include a concentration on the Region’s steel mills and refineries.
The first “Lake Shore” showcase was exhibited at South Shore Arts’ Substation No. 9 in 2016.
"The contrast (between Los Rathburn and Kaplan's works) was quite remarkable,” Shepherd said. “We had photographs and paintings of some of the same sights, and of different ones, too. It was a perfect blend."
For Indiana Welcome Center’s “Lake Shore” exhibit, which is a collaboration between the Calumet Heritage Partnership, Indiana Welcome Center and South Shore Arts, original works by Region-based photographer Thomas Hocker have been included alongside Los Rathburn and Kaplan.
“(Hocker has) added a human element to the exhibit,” Shepherd said. “His specialty was getting into the mills and photographing the mill workers on the job. It's another element to the story. They're some of the roughest jobs you can imagine, in steel mills."
For more information on the Calumet Heritage Partnership, go to CALUMETHERITAGE.ORG
Indiana Welcome Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 3 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 through Sept. 22.