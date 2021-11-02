 Skip to main content
LaPorte library to honor sculptor Isamu Noguchi

Isamu Noguchi sits in his studio in Long Island City, N.Y., in the 1960s, surrounded by his lighting sculptures.

 AP Photo/The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum

The LaPorte County Public Library is celebrating sculptor Isamu Noguchi, a world-renowned artist, industrial designer and landscape architect who attended high school in Rolling Prairie and LaPorte.

Noguchi was especially well known for his designs for Herman Miller and his iconic Noguchi table, a sculptural glass-topped coffee table that embodies modernist furniture.

"Since initiating the idea of honoring LaPorte's role in launching Noguchi, many leaders from different sectors: history, philanthropy, education, and culture have joined to plan for Noguchi November," said Barrie Peterson, a founding member of LaPorte Friends of Noguchi.

The Los Angeles native, who also lived in Japan as a child, was known for his sculptures, gardens and furniture and widely acclaimed lamps.

The library plans to celebrate how LaPorte County shaped his creativity with art programs, story times and a high school art competition. 

Students at high schools in LaPorte County can participate in the Noguchi-themed art competition. Their artistic creations can be viewed at the LaPorte County Main Library at 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte.

"The outpouring of interest from area art teachers and students for our Noguchi art contest shows the universal appeal of his art in this age,” Peterson said.

First, second, and third place winners will get a cash prize at a ribbon-cutting ceremony between 4 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. It marks what would have been Noguchi's 117th birthday. The sculptor died in 1988.

A new Noguchi mural will be unveiled at the library, which also has many books about the sculptor available for checkout.

Speakers include Deborah A. Goldberg, a Ph.D. from the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University, Amy Auscherman, the director of archives and brand heritage for Herman Miller, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and artist David Blodgett, who created the Noguchi mural.

For more information, visit laportelibrary.org

