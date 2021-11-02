LaPorte library to honor sculptor Isamu Noguchi

The LaPorte County Public Library is celebrating sculptor Isamu Noguchi, a world-renowned artist, industrial designer and landscape architect who attended high school in Rolling Prairie and LaPorte.

Noguchi was especially well known for his designs for Herman Miller and his iconic Noguchi table, a sculptural glass-topped coffee table that embodies modernist furniture.

"Since initiating the idea of honoring LaPorte's role in launching Noguchi, many leaders from different sectors: history, philanthropy, education, and culture have joined to plan for Noguchi November," said Barrie Peterson, a founding member of LaPorte Friends of Noguchi.

The Los Angeles native, who also lived in Japan as a child, was known for his sculptures, gardens and furniture and widely acclaimed lamps.

The library plans to celebrate how LaPorte County shaped his creativity with art programs, story times and a high school art competition.

Students at high schools in LaPorte County can participate in the Noguchi-themed art competition. Their artistic creations can be viewed at the LaPorte County Main Library at 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte.