Married couple exhibiting artwork in downtown Michigan City

A married couple is simultaneously exhibiting their artwork across the street from each other in the Uptown Arts District in downtown Michigan City.

Painter Nancy Natow-Cassidy and her husband, photographer Chris Cassidy, are showing their work on Franklin Street this month.

Natow-Cassidy is exhibiting her movement and nature-based painting at SFC Gallery at 607 Franklin. Her often large-scale paintings depict colors found in water and natural settings.

“Color makes me happy. I breathe deeper and my heart expands in the presence of color and organic shapes,” she said.

Her work is playful and often can be hung vertically or horizontally.

“While I often despair at the state of the world, and sometimes make paintings that express those feelings, I try to 'be here now' and am filled with awe and wonder at the natural world that I have the good fortune to live within,” she said.

Cassidy is showing photos he took in Buffalo, New York at BlackRock Real Estate Services at 624 Franklin in Michigan City.

His work can be viewed by appointment.

The pictures depict Silo City, an obsolete grain processing plant that lies in ruins.

“How did they do this and why did they do that?" he said. "The inventiveness and problem solving was incredible.”

He previously worked in construction, including with the most powerful atom smasher in the world at Fermilab in the 1970s.

“Learning how things are put together for their particular functions was fascinating, and developing the skills myself has been useful my entire life,” he said.

For more information, visit cassidyphoto.com or nancynatowcassidy.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.