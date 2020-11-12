Monet and Chicago: Impressionist exhibit stars at Art Institute (copy)

Fans of Impressionist art will want to plan a visit to The Art Institute in Chicago this season.
In the museum's Regenstein Hall, art aficionados can admire and explore the exhibit "Monet and Chicago" through Jan. 18, 2021.
"We've been working on the exhibit for the better part of three years," said Kathryn Kremnitzer, research associate in the department of painting and sculpture of Europe at The Art Institute.
Kremnitzer said there are more than 70 works in the exhibit, including 33 of The Art Institute's Monet holdings. Other works are from private Chicago collections.
"It's rare to see all of these works in one go," she said. Kremnitzer added it was an interesting and "fun" endeavor for museum personnel to put the exhibition together.
"It really (allowed) an extra opportunity to better understand and look at our collection," Kremnitzer said.
The research associate said part of the appeal of Monet's art is that there's such an "engaging quality to his work."
She added, "It's so rewarding to see the work in person."
In the exhibit, attendees can get a sense of the making of Monet's art through printed explanations alongside the works as well as a film describing how the artist painted many of his popular works under different circumstances, lighting and other factors.
Some of the paintings from Chicago collectors are from the Bertha and Potter Palmer collection.
Among works in the exhibit are "Arrival of the Normandy Train," "On the Banks of the Seine" and "Water Lilly Pond."
The Art Institute last had a major Monet exhibit in 1995 titled "Claude Monet: 1840-1926," which broke many attendance records at the museum.
"It was a retrospective and was enormous," Kremnitzer said.
It was also at The Art Institute that hosted the first solo exhibit of Monet's work at a U.S. museum in 1872. It was titled "20 Works by Claude Monet."
A variety of Chicago collectors took a great interest in Monet and the exhibition showcases that and offers various information on the collectors as well.
"This is really also a show about Chicago," Kremnitzer said.
A catalog has been put together for "Monet and Chicago' that art fans can access online. "There's so much information available online," Kremnitzer added.
To learn more about The Art Institute and its exhibits, visit artic.edu.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!