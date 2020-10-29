Monet and Chicago: Impressionist exhibit stars at Art Institute

Fans of Impressionist art will want to plan a visit to The Art Institute in Chicago this season.

In the museum's Regenstein Hall, art aficionados can admire and explore the exhibit "Monet and Chicago." The exhibition runs through Jan. 18, 2021.

"We've been working on the exhibit for the better part of three years," said Kathryn Kremnitzer, research associate in the department of painting and sculpture of Europe at The Art Institute.

Kremnitzer said there are more than 70 works in the exhibit, including 33 of The Art Institute's Monet holdings. Other works are those of Chicago collectors.

"It's rare to see all of these works in one go," she said. Kremnitzer added it was an interesting and "fun" endeavor for museum personnel to put the exhibition together.

"It really (allowed) an extra opportunity to better understand and look at our collection," Kremnitzer said.

The research associate said part of the appeal of Monet's art is that there's such an "engaging quality to his work."

She added, "It's so rewarding to see the work in person."