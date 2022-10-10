'Monet & Friends Alive' lights up Indy's The Lume

The beauty of Monet's work and other Impressionist art is a highlight of the latest exhibit at The Lume at Newfields in Indianapolis.

"Monet & Friends Alive," which continues to May 28, 2023, stars at The Lume.

"Our space is completely unique," said Jonathan Berger, vice-president of marketing and external affairs at Newfields. The "Monet & Friends Alive" exhibit takes over the 4th floor of Newfields, which is an art museum in Indianapolis.

In The Lume, visitors see wall to ceiling immersive art work featuring Monet's work as well as Impressionists' paintings from Renoire, Degas, Cezanne and others. Berger explained there are more than 120 projections.

Berger said the immersive experience in "Monet & Friends Alive" makes one "feel like you're standing in a painting."

There's much to see in "Monet & Friends Alive."

"We've divided the exhibit into different galleries," Berger said, explaining there is a larger gallery at the beginning and other smaller galleries. In the exhibit there is even a floral aroma emitted through the air. A cafe with a lounge also stars in the middle of the exhibit.

"The restaurant features grab and go food," he said. Among items on the menu at Cafe Lumiere are scones, macarons and other pastries as well as specialty drinks.

There is also an interpretative and interactive gallery called the Monet & Play Activity Space where guests may take selfies which are projected on the wall in Impressionist form or add their own creativity to a community painting.

"The final gallery features works from our collection" Berger said, explaining that some of the Monet and Impressionist works in Newfields' collection appear on the walls in that space.

"The exhibit gives those people curious about art a deeper dive," he said.

Berger said what makes The Lume's immersive exhibits really stand out from other immersive exhibits around the country is that they're "located in a world class art museum." Putting the display at Newfields, he said, "elevates it to a different level."

Guests visiting The Lume for "Monet & Friends Alive" will also find a special gift shop which carries Monet-inspired products and other Impressionist gifts.

Newfields also has a garden space which visitors may explore. During the fall season, through Halloween, guests can enjoy Harvest Nights, which includes glowing jack-o-lanterns throughout the garden.

Plan a visit during the holiday season as well for Winter Lights running at the end of November through the holidays.

For more information on "Monet & Friends Alive," and other special events at The Lume and Newfields, visit discovernewfields.org.