Monumental art: Original works star in 'Frida Kahlo: Timeless'

A collection of monumental works from one of the world's most noted artists can be seen in a new exhibit at The Cleve Carney Museum of Art and The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" continues through Sept. 6 at the College of DuPage. The focal point of the exhibit is a 26-piece collection of original Kahlo works which are on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo in Mexico.

"This has been in the works for about four years," said Diana Martinez, executive director for the exhibit and McAninch Arts Center director. Martinez said the exhibit was originally planned for last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

"We've created a historical exhibit," she said, adding that in addition to the original Kahlo works on display there are also photographs of the artist and various other attractions.

"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" marks the first time in four decades that a comprehensive show of the Mexican artist's work has been seen in the Chicago area.