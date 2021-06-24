Monumental art: Original works star in 'Frida Kahlo: Timeless'

A collection of monumental works from one of the world's most noted artists can be seen in a new exhibit at The Cleve Carney Museum of Art and The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" continues through Sept. 6 at the College of DuPage. The focal point of the exhibit is a 26-piece collection of original Kahlo works which are on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo in Mexico.
"This has been in the works for about four years," said Diana Martinez, executive director for the exhibit and McAninch Arts Center director. Martinez said the exhibit was originally planned for last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
"We've created a historical exhibit," she said, adding that in addition to the original Kahlo works on display there are also photographs of the artist and various other attractions.
"Frida Kahlo: Timeless" marks the first time in four decades that a comprehensive show of the Mexican artist's work has been seen in the Chicago area.
In addition to Kahlo's work, guests will see a timeline of Kahlo's life with various replicated objects, such as her leg braces; examples of clothing she wore; various photographs and more. People will also see the Kahlo Kids' Corner featuring a chance for children to draw a self portrait; see Mexican-inspired dolls and other items. A special garden also is on the premises and stars plants and flowers that Kahlo had in her own garden.
There is also a gallery featuring art works from artists with disabilities who have created work influenced by Kahlo.
Martinez said feedback for the exhibit has been extremely positive and guests are coming from various U.S states to see the collection of art.
"Twenty-six percent of the guests are from out of state," Martinez said.
"This has truly been a joy and a labor of love to work on," Martinez said, about the exhibit. "We're so thrilled to have it here. Frida would have loved it," she said, adding the fact it's on a college campus would have made Frida even happier since she was a teacher.
Martinez said the center's mission in bringing the Kahlo exhibit to art lovers is to share Frida's rich work and showcase what a transformative and monumental artist she was especially during a time when female artists weren't particularly lauded.
A gift shop with various items from T-shirts and pictures to masks and assorted trinkets and home decor is located at the center.
To learn more information about prices, times and to purchase tickets, visit Frida2021.org or call 630-942-4000.