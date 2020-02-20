New exhibit examines ballet's lasting influence on fashion

A crowning jewel of the new exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Technology is a feathered white tutu. It may look, to the untrained eye, like any ballet costume. It is, however, anything but.

Worn by the iconic Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in her most famous role, the Dying Swan, the tutu contains 1,537 feathers. Curators at the Museum at FIT know this because the feathers had to be counted to get the tutu through the permit process to arrive in the United States, from Britain. At FIT, the tutu resides in its own alarmed case with 37 screws keeping it safe and secure.

The launch this week of “Ballerina: Fashion's Modern Muse” was timed to coincide with New York Fashion Week, taking advantage of all the editors in town. But the connection is more than logistical: The exhibit argues that ballet has had a major influence on fashion both high-end and casual, starting in the early 20th century and up to the present time.

The exhibit features 90 items, including ballet costumes, couture gowns and athletic wear, or what we today call “athleisure.” Ballgowns or party dresses from top labels like Dior, Chanel and Lanvin are displayed along with the ballet costumes that inspired them.

To Patricia Mears, curator of the exhibit and deputy director of the Museum at FIT, ballet's influence is “everywhere.”