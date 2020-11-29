Online offerings presented with architecture exhibit in Chicago

A fascinating exhibit titled "Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for the People" is the latest display housed at Wrightwood 659 in Chicago.

Due to the current closings of museums and other public venues in Chicago, the exhibit, which is to run through Dec. 12, is not able to be enjoyed by "live" visitors now. Architecture fans can take part in virtual programs, however, which are being held in conjunction with the exhibit.

Balkrishna Doshi, who is in his 90s, is well known in India and is a Pulitzer Prize-winning architect.

"Not too many people know of him in Chicago," said James D. McDonough, executive director of Alphawood Foundation, a group which helped make the exhibition's display possible in Chicago.

"It was important to bring (some) of his architecture to America and bring to light his work," McDonough said. The exhibit at Wrightwood 659 is the first Doshi exhibition in the United States.

Through the exhibit, four different categories of Doshi's architecture, which are a combination of modernism and traditional Indian techniques, are shown. They are: Home and Identity; Creating a Liveable City; Shaping an Integrated Education; and Building Academic Institutions.