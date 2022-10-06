Painters Printing exhibit comes to Miller Beach

"Painters Printing – Angela Mathias Saxon and Royce Dean" will soon open at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District hosts is hosting the monthlong exhibit of paintings and monotypes. It includes a two-week pop-up printmaking studio in which the two artists will work live in the gallery space. People can watch the artists in action, take part in a free community hands-on printmaking day or sign up for a monotype class.

Saxon has an MFA from Indiana University and now lives in northern Michigan near Traverse City and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Her work has been exhibited in galleries across the United States and is part of many public and private collections.

"The visual language of landscape is one that we most fundamentally share. Sky, trees, water: these are some of the most basic visual concepts that structure our perception of reality. But for all the commonality in these concrete objects, for each of us the experience of seeing is slightly different, being inevitably inflected by the perception of the observer," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Board President Kathy Long said in a press release. "As a perceptual painter, Angela translates her observations of nature into a personal dialect of color, shape, line and light, expressive marks that both describe and negate their subject matter. Using this unique language, she is able to evoke more than the landscape in her atmospheric work, imbuing it with added purpose and clarity of vision."

Saxon specializes in plein air painting, as well as drawings and larger studio work.

"The multiple steps of interpretation allow her to both capture the immediacy of her ever-shifting nature settings, and to meditate deeply and constructively on her pieces in the more formal and removed space of the studio," Long said. "Her work typically moves from a depiction of concrete details into an intensified geometry, pushing toward abstracted shapes that are reminiscent of known forms but that have a purpose in the painting other than merely describing that known form. Her visual exploration of the natural world also regularly includes painting from the figure, as well as an ongoing series of monotypes of figures and the landscape. Angela typically works in series, painting through an idea resolution and then making a further way forward to a new piece as the outcome of this process."

Dean hails from the western suburbs of Chicago and graduated from the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

“Moving to Traverse City some three decades ago set my art on a wonderful trajectory. I count each artistic endeavor I have embarked on as a rich experience that has shaped the artist I am today. Living in such an incredibly beautiful place, the landscape has, of course, become an overwhelming source of inspiration," he said. "My love for teaching and art has allowed me to travel far and wide. I feel so fortunate that my artwork has made it possible to work in many of the countries of Western Europe and Israel, presenting classes, workshops and retreats.”

The exhibit will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 25. The community printmaking day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22.

For more information, visit Millerbeacharts.org or email mbacdarts@gmail.com.