Paintings, sculptures star in artist Gabriel Villa's exhibit in Chicago
Artist Gabriel Villa's art work is being highlighted in a solo exhibit at The Hyde Park Art Center.

"The Metamorphosis of Gabriel Villa" continues to July 24 at the Chicago venue.

"This is focusing on new and recent paintings and ceramic sculpture," said Villa, during a tour of his works at the center.

Villa, who was an artist-in-residence at The Hyde Park Art Center from 2018 to 2019, said the exhibit showcases his transition from just painting to working in clay sculpture and installation. The artist was a part of Hyde Park Art Center's Jackman Goldwasser Residency.

"I found that I really liked sculpture," he said, explaining after he took a class in the sculptural process he wanted to try his hand at it.

In the exhibit, center guests will see a variety of Villa's work, including the colorful "EL Luchador," which shows a street vendor in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood; and "Candy Gloves."

The artist, who was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, came to Chicago in the late '90s and currently lives in the Windy City.

Villa said his art works speak of a variety of subjects from immigration issues and political messages to psychological matters.

When looking at his works, there are many angles to them and viewers can derive various messages from his works of art.

For instance, Villa's street vendor in "El Luchador," translated "The Fighter," wears boxing gloves as a symbol of the struggle and fight against society's ideas and notions about immigrant workers.

"The boxing gloves are showing he's fighting to make his way in life," Villa said.

In all of his work, especially his paintings, Villa said there's a lot going on.

But Villa said, "You don't have to be an art expert to get involved in my work."

Being an artist, Villa said, allows him the opportunity to explore different things, whether that's subject matter, ideas or art processes.

Villa earned an MFA at The University of Delaware and a BFA from Corpus Christi State University, Texas A&M.

Admission to the exhibit is free, but advance registration is required. For hours and registration, visit hydeparkart.org.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

