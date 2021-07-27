Paintings, sculptures star in artist Gabriel Villa's exhibit in Chicago

Artist Gabriel Villa's art work is being highlighted in a solo exhibit at The Hyde Park Art Center.

"The Metamorphosis of Gabriel Villa" continues to July 24 at the Chicago venue.

"This is focusing on new and recent paintings and ceramic sculpture," said Villa, during a tour of his works at the center.

Villa, who was an artist-in-residence at The Hyde Park Art Center from 2018 to 2019, said the exhibit showcases his transition from just painting to working in clay sculpture and installation. The artist was a part of Hyde Park Art Center's Jackman Goldwasser Residency.

"I found that I really liked sculpture," he said, explaining after he took a class in the sculptural process he wanted to try his hand at it.

In the exhibit, center guests will see a variety of Villa's work, including the colorful "EL Luchador," which shows a street vendor in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood; and "Candy Gloves."

The artist, who was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, came to Chicago in the late '90s and currently lives in the Windy City.

Villa said his art works speak of a variety of subjects from immigration issues and political messages to psychological matters.