Participate in a yoga class amidst 'Immersive Van Gogh'
Yoga classes are held at "Immersive Van Gogh" at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Chicago.

 Eloise Marie Valadez, The Times

Yoga fans have the opportunity to stretch their bodies and enjoy a bit of peace and relaxation in an artistic environment.

Lifeway Foods, in conjunction with CorePower, offers a special yoga class amidst the exhibit "Immersive Van Gogh" currently on display at Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago.

"Immersive Van Gogh" features digital displays of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh's works. The paintings  surround visitors on all sides and are projected on the walls, ceiling and floor of the venue. It blends various art - physical art, music, light and digital technology.

Yoga instructors present classes at 8 a.m. Wednesdays and 7 and 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The 35-minute class proves very relaxing and it's geared to all fitness levels. Cost for the yoga class is $54.99 per person per class.

The main attraction of these yoga sessions is that participants actually do yoga in the room where the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit is featured. Van Gogh's striking post-Impressionist works are projected onto the walls, ceiling and floor as the yoga session goes on. And the music featured in the exhibit plays on during the class.

After the class, each participant receives a bottle of Lifeway Kefir. Those who take the class may also stay afterward to see the entire exhibit as it unfolds throughout the rooms of Lighthouse ArtSpace.

To sign up for the yoga class and find out more about "Immersive Van Gogh," visit vangoghchicago.com.

