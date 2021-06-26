Renaissance beauty: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel frescoes star in immersive exhibit

In the exhibit are Michelangelo's 33 ceiling frescoes as well as the piece "The Last Judgement."

While Laurin said "nothing replaces seeing 'The Last Judgement' in its true form," visiting the exhibit is a good way to enjoy the beauty of Michelangelo's work from another perspective.

According to Laurin, one of the missions of the presenters of the exhibit is to allow visitors some time to admire the works and learn about them in printed information throughout the exhibit as well as through an audio guide. He said tourists in the actual Sistine Chapel are now pretty much hurried through the Vatican's venue and can't take pictures or talk while viewing the art. So, this exhibit gives an opportunity to explore a bit longer.

"We've gotten good feedback from the exhibit," Laurin said. The audio guide has been a popular feature for visitors. Laurin said the audio is available through a hand-held device given to people at the entrance or available via smart phone.

The audio guide features information about the works as well as Michelangelo's life.

Among works featured in the display are "The Great Flood," "The Creation of Adam," "The Separation of Light and Darkness," "The Prophet Isaiah," "David and Goliath," and more.