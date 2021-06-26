Renaissance beauty: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel frescoes star in immersive exhibit

Art fans who haven't had the opportunity to visit Rome and the Vatican can travel to Chicago's western suburbs to see reproductions of Michelangelo's famous work.
"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" continues to Aug. 15 at Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook, Illinois. The exhibit features life-size photographic reproductions of the frescoes Michelangelo painted on the ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.
"The exhibit has been traveling since 2015," said Dakota Laurin, general manager of SBX Group, which is presenting the exhibit in partnership with SEE Global Entertainment and Fever.
Prior to Oakbrook, the exhibit has been to Montreal, other cities in the U.S. and throughout Asia and South America.
"This exhibit gives people the opportunity to dive into the art work," Laurin said, adding because all the art is life-size and there right in front of you, it feels like you are right in the scenes. Guests can see the richness of the colors and the details of the figures.
The sheer size of the paintings themselves allow for greater exploration.
Laurin explained the frescoes that Michelangelo produced more than 500 years ago were reproduced by a special state-of-the-art process.
"They were able to produce the look and feel of a fresco," he said, adding the fresco painting process is quite different from oil painting and other techniques.
In the exhibit are Michelangelo's 33 ceiling frescoes as well as the piece "The Last Judgement."
While Laurin said "nothing replaces seeing 'The Last Judgement' in its true form," visiting the exhibit is a good way to enjoy the beauty of Michelangelo's work from another perspective.
According to Laurin, one of the missions of the presenters of the exhibit is to allow visitors some time to admire the works and learn about them in printed information throughout the exhibit as well as through an audio guide. He said tourists in the actual Sistine Chapel are now pretty much hurried through the Vatican's venue and can't take pictures or talk while viewing the art. So, this exhibit gives an opportunity to explore a bit longer.
"We've gotten good feedback from the exhibit," Laurin said. The audio guide has been a popular feature for visitors. Laurin said the audio is available through a hand-held device given to people at the entrance or available via smart phone.
The audio guide features information about the works as well as Michelangelo's life.
Among works featured in the display are "The Great Flood," "The Creation of Adam," "The Separation of Light and Darkness," "The Prophet Isaiah," "David and Goliath," and more.
"We're bringing a piece of Rome to Chicago and the suburbs," Laurin said.
For more information on "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," visit chapelsistine.com.